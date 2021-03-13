I gotta brag/vent to someone that knows what I'm talking about.

D

Dvater

n00b
Joined
Jan 18, 2021
Messages
24
Just entertain me here but my PC sound system consists of:

Denon AVR-1912 Receiver via 2080Ti HDMI with full HD audio support
Definitive Technology Mythos Six for the fronts
Definitive Technology Mythos Seven for the center
Definitive Technology Mythos Gems for the surrounds
DUAL Velodyne MiniVee 8 inch 1000 watt RMS subwoofers

Now, I gotta brag because I found, honestly, one of the MiniVee's sitting outside next to the street that our neighbors just threw the fuck out, junked, along with a perfectly fine Denon AVR-1612 receiver and stereo Klipsch XL-23 speakers. Fucking SCORE!!! Like, WTF, right?

Then, after being BLOWN AWAY by the MiniVee I looked on FB Marketplace for a second one to make a nice 2.2 setup with my newfound Klipsch and receiver. Knowing I'd never find another, genuinely looking for shits and giggles, I ran across one 10 MINUTES AWAY, totally by chance, for $300...that also just had happened to included the above Definitive Technology five speaker setup AND the AVR-1912...$300.

So, in the end, I've paid $300 total for a system that, 10 years ago MSRP, would have cost upwards of $4,000. It sounds INCREDIBLE, these subs are otherworldly, and the Definitive Technology Mythos are true audiophile grade sound...all for a few hundred bucks. Less that some 5.1 Logitech systems.

Anyways, this is totally to brag and what not but no one I know cares or even knows what I'm talking about so I had to share with someone that might get me and might share in my excitement somewhat for such an awesome find and awesome steal of a price for what I did have to pay for.
 
Johnx64

Johnx64

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 22, 2002
Messages
7,897
Dvater said:
Just entertain me here but my PC sound system consists of:

Denon AVR-1912 Receiver via 2080Ti HDMI with full HD audio support
Definitive Technology Mythos Six for the fronts
Definitive Technology Mythos Seven for the center
Definitive Technology Mythos Gems for the surrounds
DUAL Velodyne MiniVee 8 inch 1000 watt RMS subwoofers

Now, I gotta brag because I found, honestly, one of the MiniVee's sitting outside next to the street that our neighbors just threw the fuck out, junked, along with a perfectly fine Denon AVR-1612 receiver and stereo Klipsch XL-23 speakers. Fucking SCORE!!! Like, WTF, right?

Then, after being BLOWN AWAY by the MiniVee I looked on FB Marketplace for a second one to make a nice 2.2 setup with my newfound Klipsch and receiver. Knowing I'd never find another, genuinely looking for shits and giggles, I ran across one 10 MINUTES AWAY, totally by chance, for $300...that also just had happened to included the above Definitive Technology five speaker setup AND the AVR-1912...$300.

So, in the end, I've paid $300 total for a system that, 10 years ago MSRP, would have cost upwards of $4,000. It sounds INCREDIBLE, these subs are otherworldly, and the Definitive Technology Mythos are true audiophile grade sound...all for a few hundred bucks. Less that some 5.1 Logitech systems.

Anyways, this is totally to brag and what not but no one I know cares or even knows what I'm talking about so I had to share with someone that might get me and might share in my excitement somewhat for such an awesome find and awesome steal of a price for what I did have to pay for.
Click to expand...


I can buy a junk car that was worth something 10 years ago... One mans trash is another poor mans treasure. You're that poor man now so congrats on finding your treasure. I hope it's not a once in a lifetime thing. Keep digging in the neighbors garbage and just be you!!


I would look at resurrounding 10 year old speakers.
 
D

Dvater

n00b
Joined
Jan 18, 2021
Messages
24
Johnx64 said:
I can buy a junk car that was worth something 10 years ago... One mans trash is another poor mans treasure. You're that poor man now so congrats on finding your treasure. I hope it's not a once in a lifetime thing. Keep digging in the neighbors garbage and just be you!!
Click to expand...

I'd agree with the analogy if speaker tech had changed that much in 10 years. Sure, there is newer but not necessarily better or really improved. These speakers are still, what I'd consider to be, top of the line in their price brackets and unlike a car really don't degrade or wear down in the same regard. Everything looks pristine and is still 100% functional. I'll say this, to get the same quality sound you'd still be looking to spent a comparative amount of money if buying new. Hell, even this stuff still goes for a good amount online, if you know what you got. Any MiniVee's I can find still go for a few hundred each, same with the speakers.

Anyways, I get what you mean, and maybe I'm bias, but I can't help but look at this more than just another mans trash...I really got a damn good deal on this stuff and I guess still can't believe what I have. Listening to music right now and it's surreal sounding and for what I spent I've had far less in comparison.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top