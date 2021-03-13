I gotta brag/vent to someone that knows what I'm talking about.

Just entertain me here but my PC sound system consists of:



Denon AVR-1912 Receiver via 2080Ti HDMI with full HD audio support

Definitive Technology Mythos Six for the fronts

Definitive Technology Mythos Seven for the center

Definitive Technology Mythos Gems for the surrounds

DUAL Velodyne MiniVee 8 inch 1000 watt RMS subwoofers



Now, I gotta brag because I found, honestly, one of the MiniVee's sitting outside next to the street that our neighbors just threw the fuck out, junked, along with a perfectly fine Denon AVR-1612 receiver and stereo Klipsch XL-23 speakers. Fucking SCORE!!! Like, WTF, right?



Then, after being BLOWN AWAY by the MiniVee I looked on FB Marketplace for a second one to make a nice 2.2 setup with my newfound Klipsch and receiver. Knowing I'd never find another, genuinely looking for shits and giggles, I ran across one 10 MINUTES AWAY, totally by chance, for $300...that also just had happened to included the above Definitive Technology five speaker setup AND the AVR-1912...$300.



So, in the end, I've paid $300 total for a system that, 10 years ago MSRP, would have cost upwards of $4,000. It sounds INCREDIBLE, these subs are otherworldly, and the Definitive Technology Mythos are true audiophile grade sound...all for a few hundred bucks. Less that some 5.1 Logitech systems.



Anyways, this is totally to brag and what not but no one I know cares or even knows what I'm talking about so I had to share with someone that might get me and might share in my excitement somewhat for such an awesome find and awesome steal of a price for what I did have to pay for.