I Bought a 6900 XT Today!

A

ashmelev75

At first I was like "Oh yeah baby, finally!"

oh yeah.png


but then I realized the buttons do not work.
 
R

rc3ilynt

I've attempted for the last hour...get the the review order page and it always boots me back to a 503 error and then back to shipping confirmation. Gave up.
 
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

rc3ilynt said:
I've attempted for the last hour...get the the review order page and it always boots me back to a 503 error and then back to shipping confirmation. Gave up.
First try. And I even ordered through a VPN.
 
O

oldmanbal

it's 9:54am EST and I'm tapping out from the online hunt - congrats on anyone that scored a card - best of luck to anyone still looking.
 
R

Riptide_NVN

Also attempted to buy off newegg, had powercolor in cart, could not check out.

AMD's website ended up throwing the ban at me before I saw anything go in stock, and by the time I figured out it was a cookie ban and not an IP ban it was too late to bother with it.

Done looking, it's over, and was a fail this morning. Not like I expected anything else though, so not really upset about it.
 
F

Forsaken1

Gotcha

email states
Thank you for ordering from the AMD.com Online Store

Your order has been submitted and is currently being processed. You will receive another email with the details of your order within 48 hours

Time will tell.
 
E

exlink

Got to the order review screen on AMD's site, clicked "Place Order", got a 503 error, refreshed a few times, Access Denied. Closed the tab.
 
F

Forsaken1

FrgMstr said:
First try. And I even ordered through a VPN.
Dam taxes are high in your state.

Tried for half hour no luck.
Purchased via mobile phone.Cleared cache and let me purchase 1st try........
Hen peck thru check out.
 
Last edited:
FrgMstr

FrgMstr

sabrewolf732 said:
AMD return to flagship fighter....Kyle Bennett return to reviewer?????? Even a mini forum post review?

One can dream!
Well, I have a water cooled 2080 Ti right now, and honestly don't feel like screwing with it until I can go water with the 6900 XT, so I will give this one to my son. He games 24/7 anyway when he is not in school. He will be a better tester than I will at this point. I can at least get a feel for drivers and such for sure.
 
T

tangoseal

Camped all night microcenter. Nothing came in. Check amd site its down. We try and fail and you guys login before 900am and get a fuckn card...... im over this shit

I have never seen bullshit like this in 29 years of computing.
 
jhatfie

jhatfie

After a bit, I got to the place order page, which eventually gave me a 503 error clicking on the place order button and trying again got me an Access Denied error.
 
F

Forsaken1

Second email from AMD


Product SKU: 100-438369
Product Name: AMD Radeon™ RX 6900 XT Graphics
Unit Price: $999.00
Qty Ordered: 1
Amount: $999.00



Subtotal: $999.00


Tax: $67.43
Total: $1,066.43
Discount: $23.78
 
