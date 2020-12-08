FrgMstr
I Bought a 6900 XT Today!
I just bought one. At 8:45am CST.
You going to review it for us?
View attachment 306798
That is to just cover their ass on transit time.Order went through on amd site.
7-15 days shipping wtf.
First try. And I even ordered through a VPN.I've attempted for the last hour...get the the review order page and it always boots me back to a 503 error and then back to shipping confirmation. Gave up.
oh shit. same here.Now its saying
503 Service Temporarily Unavailable
Gotta memorize that CC number!oh shit. same here.
silly question, but is there a PayPal option? I'm at work and whipping out my wallet isn't really something I can do. ¬.¬
AMD return to flagship fighter....Kyle Bennett return to reviewer?????? Even a mini forum post review?I just bought one. At 8:45am CST.
First try. And I even ordered through a VPN.
Well, I have a water cooled 2080 Ti right now, and honestly don't feel like screwing with it until I can go water with the 6900 XT, so I will give this one to my son. He games 24/7 anyway when he is not in school. He will be a better tester than I will at this point. I can at least get a feel for drivers and such for sure.AMD return to flagship fighter....Kyle Bennett return to reviewer?????? Even a mini forum post review?
One can dream!