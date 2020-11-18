I Bought a 6800 / 6800 XT Today!​

As I posted in another thread, this is basically what happened for me.





Kept refreshing the page for the cards from 7:58am to 8:01am.



Once around 8:01am hit I saw the ability to add the 6800 card but not the 6800xt at all during that time. I pressed add to cart over and over until i got the modal window saying it was added to my cart. I clicked the button to view my cart and was given 503 unavailable screen. I just pressed F5 until the cart appeared.



From there I just kept on clicked the NEXT STEP button on the bottom. I literally clicked it hundreds of times in about 7 minutes after I got to that screen. It then went over to the next screen but gave me a 503 unavailable screen. So I hit F5 over and over until that screen loaded which was the shipping info screen. I then proceeded to hit the NEXT STEP button on that screen for 7 minutes until it went over to the next screen. Which again was a 503 unavailable. I then hit F5 over and over until that loaded. I then went through the captchas there on that screen and pressed the orange PLACE ORDER button over and over until it went through. Which of course was another 503 and I hit F5 until it showed my order confirmation. Which I posted the screen shot for above. Then I checked my email to verify the order was sent and I checked that my card was charged and it was.