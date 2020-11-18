FrgMstr
I Bought a 6800 / 6800 XT Today!
REMEMBER TO VOTE ON THE POLL!!
Also, 6800 series cards from AMD and AIBs should be dropping nearly daily through the end of December. Stock shipments will actually be ramping up steadily.
I will quote myself from another thread.
AMD MBA cards will be in short supply up front. However, where you saw NV front-load almost all its cards, AMD is backloading. Once AIB cards hit, you will see 5 to 7 times the inventory released than what NV has shipped total in NA at this time. AMD will be heavily back-loaded into the channel. AMD is shipping ASIC BOM kits nearly daily to AIBs at this point and it will continue to happen throughout Q4. There will be a decent supply through Q4.
Now let me say this again as it is worth hearing. There is no way that when AMD was doing its projections for supply, that it could have even fathomed that NVIDIA would totally shit the bed on 3080/90 supply for the quarter, effectively abandoning the $500 to $1000 GPU TAM. NVIDIA has left such a gaping hole in the market that there is no way it can be filled currently. From my information and analysis, AMD projected to grow its portion of the TAM and will have inventory to do that. The sad fact is that NV simply abandoned its customer in that market and there is no possible way for AMD to fill the void.
