I Bought a 6800 / 6800 XT Today!

  • I bought a Radeon 6800.

    Votes: 4 6.7%

  • I bought a Radeon 6800 XT.

    Votes: 1 1.7%

  • I bought one of each or two or more!

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I tried to buy a 6800 / 6800 XT and Failed.

    Votes: 43 71.7%

  • Did not try to buy one at all.

    Votes: 12 20.0%
  • Total voters
    60
I Bought a 6800 / 6800 XT Today!​


REMEMBER TO VOTE ON THE POLL!!

Also, 6800 series cards from AMD and AIBs should be dropping nearly daily through the end of December. Stock shipments will actually be ramping up steadily.

I will quote myself from another thread.

AMD MBA cards will be in short supply up front. However, where you saw NV front-load almost all its cards, AMD is backloading. Once AIB cards hit, you will see 5 to 7 times the inventory released than what NV has shipped total in NA at this time. AMD will be heavily back-loaded into the channel. AMD is shipping ASIC BOM kits nearly daily to AIBs at this point and it will continue to happen throughout Q4. There will be a decent supply through Q4.

Now let me say this again as it is worth hearing. There is no way that when AMD was doing its projections for supply, that it could have even fathomed that NVIDIA would totally shit the bed on 3080/90 supply for the quarter, effectively abandoning the $500 to $1000 GPU TAM. NVIDIA has left such a gaping hole in the market that there is no way it can be filled currently. From my information and analysis, AMD projected to grow its portion of the TAM and will have inventory to do that. The sad fact is that NV simply abandoned its customer in that market and there is no possible way for AMD to fill the void.
 
Damn it man, don't tempt me! Must have REVIEWES! And that Sapphire Nitro card sure is mighty purrty...
 
Had a Sapphire 6800 in the Amazon cart but didn't pull the trigger prefer the 6800XT.
 
6800 series cards should be dropping nearly daily through the rest of the quarter, starting in less than a week.
 
Tried on AMD - by the time the vid card even showed up to be added in the cart it was gone (I'm assuming several minutes after release :p). Saw the 6800 on Amazon, but I also wanted the XT and didn't pull the trigger. Still don't even see any of the 6000 Series on newegg..
 
FrgMstr said:
6800 series cards should be dropping nearly daily through the rest of the quarter, starting in less than a week.
Thanks. I promised my son a new card for his birthday on Halloween and am striking out. He is still using my old EVGA 780.
 
That drop was so jank if you didn't get the early link from AMD that the website reverted itself...lol. I see the 5000 series being available to buy even though it gives you an out of stock notice.
 
AMD site only led to a "page does not exist" message. Newegg only showed a Gigabyte card that's OOS. Refreshing all 4 (2 6800XT and 2 6800) items on Amazon finally got me a 6800 for the price of a 6800XT. What a bargain!
 

Astral Abyss said:
I'd like to honestly say, this was worse than the 3080/3090 release, and I didn't think it possible.
That's just revisionist history. At least people could get these into carts. 3080's were gone before they were actually on sale to bots.
 
cvinh said:
That was worse than the 3080 launch
Astral Abyss said:
I'd like to honestly say, this was worse than the 3080/3090 release, and I didn't think it possible.
kirbyrj said:
FAILED
And again, remember, AMD and AIBs will be dropping more and more cards as we move forward. There should be a constant flow into the channel.

I will quote myself from another thread.

AMD MBA cards will be in short supply up front. However, where you saw NV front-load almost all its cards, AMD is backloading. Once AIB cards hit, you will see 5 to 7 times the inventory released than what NV has shipped total in NA at this time. AMD will be heavily back-loaded into the channel. AMD is shipping ASIC BOM kits nearly daily to AIBs at this point and it will continue to happen throughout Q4. There will be a decent supply through Q4.

Now let me say this again as it is worth hearing. There is no way that when AMD was doing its projections for supply, that it could have even fathomed that NVIDIA would totally shit the bed on 3080/90 supply for the quarter, effectively abandoning the $500 to $1000 GPU TAM. NVIDIA has left such a gaping hole in the market that there is no way it can be filled currently. From my information and analysis, AMD projected to grow its portion of the TAM and will have inventory to do that. The sad fact is that NV simply abandoned its customer in that market and there is no possible way for AMD to fill the void.
 
If I am not mistaken only the referance cards were being released today with AIBs coming next week? So far since 8am CST on newegg, amazon and best buy only seen the AIB boards. on AMds site finally saw the cards listed for direct sale but the add to cart button didnt do anything. now they are not even listed on there. Congrats to those that were able to get one though. This is the last part I need for a new PC so guess i will just have an empty case and parts waiting for a while.
 
Shutout.......did accidently get a 6800 into the cart on AMD, but it evaporated on the payment page.......Merry Christmas Vaporware.
 
I'm getting an Access Denied message on the AMD page now... lol. I can still see the 6800 XT "Add To Cart" button on my desktop, but on another computer it's gone.
 
FrgMstr said:
And again, remember, AMD and AIBs will be dropping more and more cards as we move forward. There should be a constant flow into the channel.

I will quote myself from another thread.

AMD MBA cards will be in short supply up front. However, where you saw NV front-load almost all its cards, AMD is backloading. Once AIB cards hit, you will see 5 to 7 times the inventory released than what NV has shipped total in NA at this time. AMD will be heavily back-loaded into the channel. AMD is shipping ASIC BOM kits nearly daily to AIBs at this point and it will continue to happen throughout Q4. There will be a decent supply through Q4.

Now let me say this again as it is worth hearing. There is no way that when AMD was doing its projections for supply, that it could have even fathomed that NVIDIA would totally shit the bed on 3080/90 supply for the quarter, effectively abandoning the $500 to $1000 GPU TAM. NVIDIA has left such a gaping hole in the market that there is no way it can be filled currently. From my information and analysis, AMD projected to grow its portion of the TAM and will have inventory to do that. The sad fact is that NV simply abandoned its customer in that market and there is no possible way for AMD to fill the void.
Thank you for the details on that. I have faith AMD will be shipping as much as possible to try and fill that void. I just long for the days of product being in stock for an hour versus gone in seconds/minutes. Meh will keep trying till i succeed.
 
AMD's own website had no captcha or any sort of bot prevention. You'd have thought they'd learn something from the 3080 launch but they care more about sales than consumers.
 
cvinh said:
AMD's own website had no captcha or any sort of bot prevention. You'd have thought they'd learn something from the 3080 launch but they care more about sales than consumers.
Mine did at checkout. I went through the steps prior to launch with an instock item just to know what to expect. (Didn't help).
 
cvinh said:
AMD's own website had no captcha or any sort of bot prevention. You'd have thought they'd learn something from the 3080 launch but they care more about sales than consumers.
Huh? I got presented 3 captchas. I had to click the check mark I wasn't human and then 2 image based captchas in a row.
 
cvinh said:
AMD's own website had no captcha or any sort of bot prevention. You'd have thought they'd learn something from the 3080 launch but they care more about sales than consumers.
Correction, you would think they learn from their 5000 series launch. Did you all see the 5000 series CPU come back with add to cart links on AMD's website? They were all sold out tho, but funny that I saw that when trying to add the video card to cart, like they were opening old wounds...
 
humblepie said:
Huh? I got presented 3 captchas. I had to click the check mark I wasn't human and then 2 image based captchas in a row.
There are people saying they got to the checkout page without captcha.
 
Well I was going to buy a Tesla but I really need that extra FPS for Among Us...

Capture.PNG


They really should just start selling the cards exclusively on Ebay and cut out the middle man altogether.
 
As I posted in another thread, this is basically what happened for me.


Kept refreshing the page for the cards from 7:58am to 8:01am.

Once around 8:01am hit I saw the ability to add the 6800 card but not the 6800xt at all during that time. I pressed add to cart over and over until i got the modal window saying it was added to my cart. I clicked the button to view my cart and was given 503 unavailable screen. I just pressed F5 until the cart appeared.

From there I just kept on clicked the NEXT STEP button on the bottom. I literally clicked it hundreds of times in about 7 minutes after I got to that screen. It then went over to the next screen but gave me a 503 unavailable screen. So I hit F5 over and over until that screen loaded which was the shipping info screen. I then proceeded to hit the NEXT STEP button on that screen for 7 minutes until it went over to the next screen. Which again was a 503 unavailable. I then hit F5 over and over until that loaded. I then went through the captchas there on that screen and pressed the orange PLACE ORDER button over and over until it went through. Which of course was another 503 and I hit F5 until it showed my order confirmation. Which I posted the screen shot for above. Then I checked my email to verify the order was sent and I checked that my card was charged and it was.
 
humblepie said:
As I posted in another thread, this is basically what happened for me.


Kept refreshing the page for the cards from 7:58am to 8:01am.

Once around 8:01am hit I saw the ability to add the 6800 card but not the 6800xt at all during that time. I pressed add to cart over and over until i got the modal window saying it was added to my cart. I clicked the button to view my cart and was given 503 unavailable screen. I just pressed F5 until the cart appeared.

From there I just kept on clicked the NEXT STEP button on the bottom. I literally clicked it hundreds of times in about 7 minutes after I got to that screen. It then went over to the next screen but gave me a 503 unavailable screen. So I hit F5 over and over until that screen loaded which was the shipping info screen. I then proceeded to hit the NEXT STEP button on that screen for 7 minutes until it went over to the next screen. Which again was a 503 unavailable. I then hit F5 over and over until that loaded. I then went through the captchas there on that screen and pressed the orange PLACE ORDER button over and over until it went through. Which of course was another 503 and I hit F5 until it showed my order confirmation. Which I posted the screen shot for above. Then I checked my email to verify the order was sent and I checked that my card was charged and it was.
I think my problem was that I hit F5 when I should have just kept clicking the next step button a couple thousand times on the shipping screen. After I hit F5, I was never allowed back to that screen. "Access Denied"
 
6800 Bought on AMD.com

I had to hit add to cart a bunch, wait for the clock to start cycling then it added to cart, lots of 503 errors, had to change my payment like 3 times (worked with paypal credit)

Confirmed order though!
 
I got all the way to the end then i got access denied from AMD for spamming f5 to complete my order SMH
 
