Hynix CJR oc. Won't boot high enough freq.

Hyper x predator @ 3900 no boot no matter what. Also. What about voltage resistance. Ids it tolerable to voltage high vs low?
As I would want as high freq as possible but shit bin... Kinda aiming at b die results here.
12900k
Anyone had experience ocing such kit? As it behaviors really odd when comes down to max throughput.
