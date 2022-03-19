Humble-bundle "Stand with Ukraine" $40

100% donated to Ukraine humanitarian relief efforts​

Back 4 Blood, Satisfactory, Metro Exodus, & Fable Anniversary

Pathfinder, Starfinder, & Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay books

GameMaker Studio 2 Creator (12 months), Music Maker EDM Edition, RPG Maker VX, & Polygon game dev assets

The violent and unlawful invasion in Ukraine is taking a tragic toll—displacing people, devastating families, and creating an urgent need for food, water, supplies, shelter, and safety. To help out how we can, we’ve joined forces with game creators, book publishers, and software makers around the globe for a bundle 100% dedicated to supporting the victims and refugees from Ukraine during this crisis.The Stand With Ukraine bundle features over 120 pieces of content worth over $2,500, including:100% of the proceeds will go to Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief. Support vital humanitarian crisis relief efforts for the people of Ukraine today.