HP Z440 - Questions - Need clarification

Hello



We recently acquired one of these from our office branch.



It comes with 16gb DDR4 and a 6 core intel xeon



We would like to know does this system support the 20 core Xeon cpu and 256GB DDR4 32 gb sticks?



We can't find anything on this machine... lots of conflicting reports. (some say max core is 8 core? and max ram is 128gb) But the system got a 2020 bios update last month.



The cpu we would like to purchase is Intel Xeon E5-2698 V4 ES 2GHz 20 Core 40 Threads LGA 2011-3



The current CPU is Intel Xeon E5-1650 V3 ES (6 core)



So does anyone here actually know what this system can accept? we're hoping it can be 20 core xeon and 256gb DDR4 ECC (as we'll be using it for 3D very heavy applications and CAD)