HP SAS Expander Owner's Thread

I also have a yellow PCB Expander card. I cannot determine the firmware version on it however as it is simply not seen by my HP P410 RAID controller.

Maybe I need to downgrade the array controller firmware (I'd rather not though) to be able to update the SAS Expander card.

The HP site only mentions version 1.5.2 from august 2009 as oldest firmware version for the SAS Expander card.



Edit: depending on how you interpret the release notes it seems you indeed need at least firmware 1.52 on the SAS Expander card and you need a firmware revision before 2.00 on the HP Smart Array controller to be able to update the SAS Expander from a version below 1.52 to 1.52 or later. Might give this a try tonight.



Edit2: I've posted on the HP forum and also opened a service call with HP support. Let's see what that brings.



Edit3: Well I downgraded my P410 controller to version 1.66 (it wouldn't let me install the oldest available version; 1.58(B), didn't try any other versions) and that didn't help with firmware updating or even recognising the yellow PCB SAS Expander card either. It is possible updating the firmware for the SAS Expander card is only supported in compatible HP systems (although I'm able to install and firmware upgrade all other Smart Array related tools on non HP hardware).

HP support isn't being helpful either, claiming my P410 is out of warranty (didn't they only become available last summer?).