kirbyrj said: So does that mean that Kingston isn't going to have HyperX branded RAM? It sounds like HP is only buying the accessories part of it. Click to expand...

Press details are limited but it sounds like HP bought the name HyperX plus the accessories division of kingston. I would expect Kingston will have to rebrand their electrical components or something. It would be really confusing if HP bought the rights to HyperX accessories/peripherals, and HyperX for electronics stays with Kingston.If I see more detail, I will update the OP.