HP DL380p Gen9 PSU question

I have 2 HP DL380p Gen9 machines sitting on the recycle skid, but they have the 1400w / 220v PSU in them, can those be swapped with 120v PSU?

The reason they had the 1400w PSU was these were render machines and had Nvidia render cards in them, the cards arent there now and Id like to use them as ESX/HyperV machines at home (E5-2670v3 / 128gb specs)



I couldnt find much on swapping the PSU, Im just curious if there is anything inside I need to change as well.