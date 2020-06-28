How would you stress test integrated graphics?

I built a computer for my father, for surfing the Internet and burning to CD/ DVDs etc. He didn't want to pay more than $600 so I figured I'd build it for him and subsidize the $ that he didn't want to pay.
I'm used to building in a full ATX case, with a high-end graphics card: https://steamcommunity.com/id/CryonicSuspension/
I can't find any information about if or how to stress test a rig that has integrated graphics? With a dedicated video card, I would just run Furmark ( that software that models a furry donut thing ) but I wouldn't want to stress out something as weak as integrated graphics? I've never worked with integrated graphics before.
I guess I could load up a couple of games and run benchmarking software and see how it looks but I was wondering if there was something quicker / easier... ? If you were building a computer for a client, what would you do?
Samsung Magician says that the NVMe is "healthy" & 35 Celcius ( which is really what I was most concerned about ).
I still have to do RAM & CPU tests and see what core temperatures are like. I'll do the testing on Wed / Thursday.
Intel's sheet for the CPU: https://ark.intel.com/content/www/u...m-gold-g5400-processor-4m-cache-3-70-ghz.html
Copied from my notes:
Micro ATX build 3:
CPU: Intel Pentium Gold G5400 Coffee Lake 2-Core/4-Thread Processor LGA1151 300 Series, 3.7 GHz Base UHD Graphics 610 54W Gen8 Retail Boxed (BX80684G5400) (CanadaComputers $79.99)
MB: GIGABYTE B365M DS3H Socket 1151 Intel B360 Chipset Dual Channel DDR4, PCI-E 3.0, SATA 6.0Gb/s, M.2 USB 3.1, D-Sub, DVI-D, HDMI1.4 mATX Motherboard (CanadaComputers $109.99 )
PSU: GIGABYTE PW400 400W 80 PLUS Certified Power Supply (GP-PW400) (CanadaComputers $39.99).
RAM: G.SKILL Aegis 8GB (4GBx2) DDR4 DRAM 2400MHz C15 Memory Kit (F4-2400C15D-8GIS) (CC$56.99).
SSD: SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus M.2 NVMe PCI-E 250GB Solid State Drive, Read:3,500 MB/s, Write:3,300 MB/s (MZ-V7S250B/AM) (CC $129.99)
Secondary Storage: ?
OS: Win 10
Case: Corsair CC-9011086-WW Carbide Series 88R MicroATX Mid-Tower Case ( Amazon.ca $74.99 )
DVD burner: ASUS (DRW-24B1ST/BLK/B) Internal 24x DVD Writer, OEM Black, SATA Green Environment with Software Bulk ( CC 27.99)
$598 including taxes
Not included in the price, stuff like a Silverstone heat sink for the NVMe & 5 x Noctua 120mm fans.
