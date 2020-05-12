How to turn OFF auto updates Win 10 Pro?

I watched/read several tutorials and followed them yet it seems on the newer versions of Win10 Pro updates cannot be fully turned off and it eventually comes back on. Right now it's off...but for how long? Auto updates tend to break my work software and cause big and unnecessary problems so I figure if anyone would know how to completely turn this off it would be the very knowledgeable people here.

So anyone know how to completely turn off auto updates in Windows 10 Pro?



On a side note. I'm wondering how many of you prefer Win7 or Win10? I very much dislike 10.