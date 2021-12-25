How to reverse pins for fan connector?

amrogers3

Nov 7, 2010
I've got a Notua 5V 3 pin fan. I bought a CoolerGuys 3 pin to 2 pin adapter with CB-32C Connector. The only problem is I have to plug the CB-32C in backwards on the mobo to get the fan to turn on.

Guess this isn't a common problem, I tried googling before I posted here.

What is the best way to fix this? Is this what the OmniJoin adapter set is for?

Screen Shot 2021-12-24 at 10.46.25 PM.png
 
