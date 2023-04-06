How to repair a scratch

I am rebuilding one of my PC's and wanted to do a build in an Inwin 925 case. I could not find one in the US but Singularity in Australia said they could get me one and ship it (also bought distro plates from them for the 925). I received the case and while doing the build and custom rigid water loop my dumb ass scratched the front of the case with a drill bit. I picked up the drill to drill a small hole I needed in the case and rubbed the bit along the front of the case, needless to say I am very sad and annoyed about it. My question is does anyone know of a way to repair it, at least make it so it is not so obvious? Any tips would be appreciated!