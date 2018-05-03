How to earn Obyte (formerly Byteball) running WCG (distributed computing)

Gilthanis
This crypto has now changed its name to Obyte. So, anywhere you see the term ByteBall just associate that to Obyte.
If you do not have an account at WCG you will want to create one here - http://join.worldcommunitygrid.org/?recruiterId=338542&teamId=BP5XNJBR9N1
This does not require you to join a different team like a few of the other crypto offerings do.
Make sure to go to your settings - https://www.worldcommunitygrid.org/ms/viewMyProfile.do and check the box to "display my data". This will allow your stats to be exported to 3rd parties.
After you have created the WCG account you will want to install the BOINC client. We have a couple How-to's based on what OS you have.
How to install BOINC on CENTOS 7 - https://hardforum.com/threads/centos-7-boinc-install-guides.1854569/
How to install BOINC on Windows and Ubuntu (go to post 11) - https://hardforum.com/threads/boinc-installation-walk-through.1768558/
To set up your account to receive Byteball, you need to go to https://byteball.org/#download and download the wallet app of your choice. For this tutorial, I'm using the Windows application.
Once the file is downloaded, the install is rather easy. Just open it up and click Next
Click Next again
Click Next again
If you want a shortcut, check the box. Click Next
Click Install
Wait for it to complete
Click Finish
The application should launch. Accept the terms
Choose how you want the data downloaded and click Continue
