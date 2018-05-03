How to earn Obyte (formerly Byteball) running WCG (distributed computing)

This crypto has now changed its name to Obyte. So, anywhere you see the term ByteBall just associate that to Obyte.


If you do not have an account at WCG you will want to create one here - http://join.worldcommunitygrid.org/?recruiterId=338542&teamId=BP5XNJBR9N1
This does not require you to join a different team like a few of the other crypto offerings do.
Make sure to go to your settings - https://www.worldcommunitygrid.org/ms/viewMyProfile.do and check the box to "display my data". This will allow your stats to be exported to 3rd parties.

After you have created the WCG account you will want to install the BOINC client. We have a couple How-to's based on what OS you have.

How to install BOINC on CENTOS 7 - https://hardforum.com/threads/centos-7-boinc-install-guides.1854569/
How to install BOINC on Windows and Ubuntu (go to post 11) - https://hardforum.com/threads/boinc-installation-walk-through.1768558/


To set up your account to receive Byteball, you need to go to https://byteball.org/#download and download the wallet app of your choice. For this tutorial, I'm using the Windows application.

Once the file is downloaded, the install is rather easy. Just open it up and click Next

Click Next again

Click Next again

If you want a shortcut, check the box. Click Next

Click Install

Wait for it to complete

Click Finish

The application should launch. Accept the terms

Choose how you want the data downloaded and click Continue

Click Continue

Click Get Started

Click the Chat tab at the bottom of the wallet

Select the "Bot Store" tab and locate the World Community Grid linking bot

Click on it and hit the huge ADD BOT button

Select your language

Now you need to change your user name at WCG to reflect the name the BOT gives you.
Whether you have an existing account at World Community Grid or not, the bot will give you a username. If you don't already have an account, create a new one and be sure to use the username given by the bot. If you already have an account, go to "Settings" and click the "My Profile" button on the left. It will ask for your username and password before allowing you to change anything. When validated, you can change your username to that given by the bot.

In the wallet, click the link for Check my account. If it is successful it will tell you.

The bot will then ask which address you want rewards sent to. If you want rewards sent to the wallet that is active when entering the chat with the bot, simply click the three little dots at the bottom left and click "Insert my address".

Since I already had a WCG account with points, they awarded me free coin already based on what I had earned. If you have a new account, you will earn coins based on what your contribution to WCG looks like.

If you already have coin or if you earn coin and want to cash it out for Bitcoin without going through exchanges, they have a BOT for Byte-BTC Exchange. However, the fee may be higher than going through an exchange.

For those that changed their WCG names just to get the reward will also want to take one more step to change it back. Go ahead and change the user name at WCG. Then come back to your wallet and click the Change Account Name link. Set it to your normal User Name and then click OK.

The payout rate is set at $1.00 (in Bytes) for every 150,000 points. It is not much, and you are not supposed to make a profit by participating in WCG. It is just a recognition of your contribution to WCG projects that doesn’t cover even electricity costs. For new users, it is also a way to get some initial amount of Bytes, at least to be able to pay the fees, without having to register at exchanges and buy anything.

Along with Bytes, you also receive a honorific token in the amount exactly equal to the number of points you contributed. The token is not transferable, therefore, it cannot be sold and the balance reflects your lifetime contribution to WCG. Some services might choose to offer a privilege to users with large balance of this token.

If you are already a WCG member and earned some points before enrolling into the distribution, you also receive a one-time reward that depends on the amount of WCG points you generated:

  • 100,000 to 1,000,000 points: $0.20;
  • 1,000,000 to 10,000,000 points: $3.00;
  • 10,000,000 to 100,000,000 points: $40.00;
  • over 100,000,000 points: $150.00.
UPDATE 12/20/18
Dear WCG cruncher,

First of all we want to wish you Happy Holidays with your friends and family!

Last time we wrote you about diminishing returns for more than 40 connected devices. This measure alone has proven to be ineffective. Unfortunately we are going to have to change the rules a second time.

Again, WCG rewards are meant for new users to be able to discover Byteball by donating some spare CPU power to a good cause, not to make money.

For now we are going to reduce the reward to $1 per 1,000,000 WCG points earned, effective from Monday December 24 on. This way the method will still work like a faucet but it will be much harder to make a profit, which was never intended. We’ll monitor what this change does and make further changes when necessary.

Happy crunching :)

The Byteball Team
 
jojo69

jojo69

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Sep 13, 2009
Messages
10,439
lot of hoops to jump for $3

neat idea though, thanks!

edit/ holy cow, I was our #3 producer yesterday?? where is everybody?
 
10esseeTony

[H]Lite
Joined
Nov 28, 2017
Messages
94
Upwards of $1 day here, after my initial $150. Hmmmmmm, I just skimmed the fine points, how does one get a 'wallet' for this coin stuff?

And now, back to bunker building for the 5-athlon... :)
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
7,961
The application you download in this how-to is a wallet application.
 
Parja

Whineologist
Joined
Oct 4, 2002
Messages
11,876
Bite balls?

I mean, I've seen some badly named cryptocurrencies in my time, but this might just take the cake.
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
7,961
I got t notice in the client today...
Dear WCG cruncher,

First of all, thank you for donating your computing power for good! We recently won the THOR challenge because of all of your hard work, you deserve a big compliment for that.

Perhaps partly because of this challenge, we have recently observed some users who have connected a very large number of devices. While awesome for WCG this does defeat part of the purpose of why we’re giving away Bytes through this initiative. We want to introduce as many people as possible to Byteball, not distribute a large part of the undistributed funds to professional computing power aggregators.

To balance it out a little bit we are going to introduce diminishing returns to the reward schedule. Starting Nov 20, anyone who has more than 40 devices connected will see a drop off in Bytes rewarded for the devices above 40. You’ll still get rewarded full WCG points for all devices.

Thanks for your understanding and continuous support of this initiative. Together we have donated more than 2000 years of computing time!

Happy crunching :)

The Byteball Team
fastgeek

[H]ard|DCOTM x3 aka "That Company"
Joined
Jun 6, 2000
Messages
6,491
Finally set this up, thanks, bud. :) Let's hope Byteball gets their heads on straight and only counts active devices and not long gone boxes, too.
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
7,961
They did adjust it a bit

The limit has been increased to 40 devices per year of seniority, apart for Onii-chan who has a recent account, it should allow all of you to continue with your usual account.
----------------------------------------
[Edit 1 times, last edit by Papabyte at Nov 20, 2018 8:23:55 PM]
fastgeek

[H]ard|DCOTM x3 aka "That Company"
Joined
Jun 6, 2000
Messages
6,491
So you get forty devices for every year you've been signed up with WCG? If so, great. That would net me 240 machines and I'm nowhere near that.

Regardless of that, though, WCG should still purge our old hosts after a certain amount of time. Odd they don't.
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
7,961
I believe that is what it means. However, I've been there 11 years and have over 500 listed (not real) devices.
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
7,961
Dear WCG cruncher,

First of all we want to wish you Happy Holidays with your friends and family!

Last time we wrote you about diminishing returns for more than 40 connected devices. This measure alone has proven to be ineffective. Unfortunately we are going to have to change the rules a second time.

Again, WCG rewards are meant for new users to be able to discover Byteball by donating some spare CPU power to a good cause, not to make money.

For now we are going to reduce the reward to $1 per 1,000,000 WCG points earned, effective from Monday December 24 on. This way the method will still work like a faucet but it will be much harder to make a profit, which was never intended. We’ll monitor what this change does and make further changes when necessary.

Happy crunching :)

The Byteball Team
 
Gilthanis

Gilthanis

[H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014
Joined
Jan 29, 2006
Messages
7,961
I have added a walk through video to assist for those needing a little more guidance. If you like the video, please subscribe, share, and like the video.
 
