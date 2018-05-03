How to earn Obyte (formerly Byteball) running WCG (distributed computing)

100,000 to 1,000,000 points: $0.20;

1,000,000 to 10,000,000 points: $3.00;

10,000,000 to 100,000,000 points: $40.00;

over 100,000,000 points: $150.00.

UPDATE 12/20/18

The payout rate is set at $1.00 (in Bytes) for every 150,000 points. It is not much, and you are not supposed to make a profit by participating in WCG. It is just a recognition of your contribution to WCG projects that doesn’t cover even electricity costs. For new users, it is also a way to get some initial amount of Bytes, at least to be able to pay the fees, without having to register at exchanges and buy anything.Along with Bytes, you also receive a honorific token in the amount exactly equal to the number of points you contributed. The token is not transferable, therefore, it cannot be sold and the balance reflects your lifetime contribution to WCG. Some services might choose to offer a privilege to users with large balance of this token.If you are already a WCG member and earned some points before enrolling into the distribution, you also receive a one-time reward that depends on the amount of WCG points you generated:Dear WCG cruncher,First of all we want to wish you Happy Holidays with your friends and family!Last time we wrote you about diminishing returns for more than 40 connected devices. This measure alone has proven to be ineffective. Unfortunately we are going to have to change the rules a second time.Again, WCG rewards are meant for new users to be able to discover Byteball by donating some spare CPU power to a good cause, not to make money.For now we are going to reduce the reward to $1 per 1,000,000 WCG points earned, effective from Monday December 24 on. This way the method will still work like a faucet but it will be much harder to make a profit, which was never intended. We’ll monitor what this change does and make further changes when necessary.Happy crunchingThe Byteball Team