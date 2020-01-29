BOINC installation walk through

Discussion in 'DC Guides' started by Gilthanis, Jun 24, 2013.

  1. Jun 24, 2013 #1
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Messages:
    7,941
    Joined:
    Jan 29, 2006
    ** If you want updated instructions with newer OS's, skip to post 21 below. **
    *If you want to install BOINC on Ubuntu Linux, skip down to post 11 below.*

    There are two important ways to install the standard BOINC client within Windows. Installing as a user and installing as a service.

    To install as a user, it is pretty straight forward. Download and run the installer for the BOINC client.

    1_zps13804149.png

    Click Next

    2_zps8d482382.png

    Click &#8220;I accept the terms in the license agreement&#8221; and then click Next.

    3_zps2138dbaf.png

    Verify that the only box checked is the bottom one. If any others are checked, click the Advanced button and deselect the other options. You can always turn on the BOINC screen saver if you want, but you can also activate it under Windows Screen savers. If you plan on using the GPU for crunching, it is advisable to not use a screen saver at all. If you choose BOINC to run as a service, you will NOT be able to use the GPU to crunch any work. Running as a service disables the function. However, running as a service does not require a user to be logged in for BOINC to run it's CPU work.

    4_zps406a3dba.png

    Click Install

    5_zpsb9cd2d60.png

    Click Finish and BOINC should load. If it asks for a reboot, do so because you wont be able to attach to projects until you do.

    6_zps2dce180f.png

    Here you can choose to either Add a project or attach to an account manager.

    7_zpscdfe725e.png

    If you choose an Account Manager, you have a few options listed. There may be others, but you would need to know the credentials for setting it up. I use BAM! So, I select it and hit Next.

    8_zps5b6ab426.png

    I enter my BOINCStats BAM information which is the same as your login for BOINCStats.

    [​IMG]

    Click Finish and it should attach to any projects that you have designated BOINCStats to automatically attach to. If you have not set this up yet, you can do so from the website www.boincstats.com. Otherwise, you can manually add projects.

    10_zps62dcfaa0.png

    Click on View at the top and select Advanced View

    11_zps162874cb.png

    Click on Tools Add Project&#8230; Note, that if you have BOINCStats setup to attach projects for you, this step is not necessary. Choose Add project.

    12_zpsd2f3608a.png

    Click Next

    13_zpsf9db2dd7.png

    Choose the project you want from the list on the left, or if your preferred project is not listed, you can manually type the Project URL and click Next.

    14_zps18366039.png

    If you already have an account with that project, choose Yes, existing user. Otherwise, choose No, new user and you can create an account without ever visiting their website. (Make sure to use the same email and password for all BOINC projects and with BOINCStats BAM!.) Click Next

    15_zps46530c9b.png

    Click Finish

    16_zpsd9c933a5.png

    You should now see your client attaching to the projects you have added. You now will want to configure your client.

    17_zpsb6e35240.png

    Click on Tools. Click on Computing preferences.

    18_zps2367aae6.png

    Here is where you will decide how BOINC will behave. If you wish for the client to always run, make sure to check the box While computer is in use. You will want to also pay attention to a few other settings. While processor usage is less than should be set to 0 if you don&#8217;t want BOINC to ever pause. Otherwise, by changing the percentage setting will determine how much non-BOINC load the processor can reach before it automatically pauses BOINC. You can determine what hours of the day BOINC is scheduled to run as well as what days. On multiprocessor systems, use at most should be changed to how much of the total cores/threads you want BOINC to use. If you want them all, change this to 100%. BOINC will round down when calculating threads. So, an 8 threaded i7 920 will only run 7 threads if you change it to anything between 87.5 and 99%. Use at most means that it will pause BOINC a portion of the time. Some use this to control heat or to leave processing cycles free.

    19_zpsa6ef95d0.png

    Here you can limit your bandwidth and cache settings. You can also determine when your BOINC client can access the network. This is handy if you have tiered usage or do not have unlimited data.

    20_zps25b33d39.png

    This tab allows you to decide how much space to set aside for BOINC as well how much memory to allow BOINC access to. I highly recommend checking the box Leave applications in memory while suspended. That way when BOINC pauses, you do not lose your progress. If LAIM is left unchecked, your work units will start over from the start or from the last check point. The downside to having LAIM checked is if you have many RAM hungry apps in memory and your system doesn&#8217;t have enough for other processes. This can bog your system down a great deal if not properly managed.

    21_zps3a23b52b.png

    This last tab is very handy because you can designate BOINC to automatically pause if a specific program is running. Especially if you are running that app for more than an hour. Many gamers find this option to be a blessing.
     
    Last edited: Jan 29, 2020 at 12:35 PM
    Gilthanis, Jun 24, 2013
    Gilthanis, Jun 24, 2013
    #1
  2. Jun 24, 2013 #2
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Messages:
    7,941
    Joined:
    Jan 29, 2006
    For those looking for a walk through on nativeBOINC, you can find it here: http://www.nativeboinc.org/site/for_users/install

    nativeBOINC is the Android + Arm (non-Berkeley) version of BOINC that you can run on phones and tablets. There are only a hand full of projects currently supporting the ARM chips and some of them don't support Android.
     
    Gilthanis, Jun 24, 2013
    Gilthanis, Jun 24, 2013
    #2
  3. Jun 27, 2013 #3
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Messages:
    7,941
    Joined:
    Jan 29, 2006
    I have just realized that I didn't include any information on how to join our team at any of the projects. This actually requires you to log into that projects page and actually join a team from there. Unfortunately this is one area that BOINC fails in when it comes to simplicity. Here is an example:

    [​IMG]

    Go to the projects page and click the "Your account" link

    [​IMG]

    Login using your account information you used to set up your account for this project.

    [​IMG]

    Most projects have the same setup and in the top right corner you will see this. However, some projects have it located slightly different. Click on "find a team"

    [​IMG]

    Search for our team. In most cases it is [H]ard|OCP . However, we have a handful of projects where HardOCP is the correct team name. If you are unsure which to use, drop in the forums and we can let you know.

    [​IMG]

    Click on the Team name.

    [​IMG]

    Click "Join this team"

    [​IMG]

    Your account page should now show you attached.
     
    Gilthanis, Jun 27, 2013
    Gilthanis, Jun 27, 2013
    #3
  4. Aug 15, 2013 #4
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Messages:
    7,941
    Joined:
    Jan 29, 2006
    When installing BOINC on a Windows 8 PC, make sure you are installing with a local account and not a MS account.
     
    Gilthanis, Aug 15, 2013
    Gilthanis, Aug 15, 2013
    #4
  5. Sep 15, 2013 #5
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Messages:
    7,941
    Joined:
    Jan 29, 2006
    I wasn't part of the team when [H] Commandos decided to create teams at the various projects. So, I can't explain the chaos and or confusion that led to having more then one team name. So, depending on which BOINC project you join, you will find a couple choices. However, there is only one official team to choose.

    For the following BOINC projects, you need to use HardOCP:


    WCG

    For all other BOINC projects, use [H]ard|OCP
     
    Last edited: Dec 10, 2015
    Gilthanis, Sep 15, 2013
    Gilthanis, Sep 15, 2013
    #5
  6. Dec 20, 2013 #6
    sbinh

    sbinh Gawd

    Messages:
    1,000
    Joined:
    Jul 12, 2008
    an install instruction for UBUNTU would be awesome .. :D
     
    sbinh, Dec 20, 2013
    sbinh, Dec 20, 2013
    #6
  7. Dec 20, 2013 #7
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Messages:
    7,941
    Joined:
    Jan 29, 2006
    Honestly, I just use the version that is in the repository. Perhaps the next time I decide to play with a virtual machine I will put one together.

    Edit: If I get time tomorrow before the holiday dinner we are having, I may put one together.
     
    Last edited: Dec 20, 2013
    Gilthanis, Dec 20, 2013
    Gilthanis, Dec 20, 2013
    #7
  8. Dec 21, 2013 #8
    DooKey

    DooKey [H]ardForum Junkie

    Messages:
    8,251
    Joined:
    Apr 25, 2001
    DooKey, Dec 21, 2013
    DooKey, Dec 21, 2013
    #8
  9. Dec 21, 2013 #9
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Messages:
    7,941
    Joined:
    Jan 29, 2006
    I'm downloading a 64bit ISO of Ubuntu 13.10 and will try and find some time to do an installation walk through this evening or possibly the next day.
     
    Gilthanis, Dec 21, 2013
    Gilthanis, Dec 21, 2013
    #9
  10. Dec 21, 2013 #10
    sbinh

    sbinh Gawd

    Messages:
    1,000
    Joined:
    Jul 12, 2008

    Thanks. Followed that and got error at step 10 (install boinc).
    Probably I need to run update .. which i don't want to run at this time :D
     
    sbinh, Dec 21, 2013
    sbinh, Dec 21, 2013
    #10
  11. Dec 21, 2013 #11
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Messages:
    7,941
    Joined:
    Jan 29, 2006
    OK, so here is the walk through using Ubuntu 13.10 x64.

    Go to the Ubuntu Repository and search for BOINC

    [​IMG]

    Select BOINC

    [​IMG]

    Click Install and then put in your password you created for your Ubuntu account

    [​IMG]

    You should see the BOINC Manager on the left once installed.

    [​IMG]

    Click on the BOINC Manager to bring it up. On the first run it will ask you to attach to a project or an account manager. This process is the same as above shown in the Windows walk through.

    [​IMG]

    Here I chose to use an account manager and went with BAM!

    [​IMG]

    I typed in my user name and password

    [​IMG]

    Click Finish

    [​IMG]

    Now click on View and select Advanced

    [​IMG]

    Then click on tools and select Computing Preferences.

    [​IMG]

    The next 3 screen shots are for changing your preferences. These settings are a bit aggressive, but it is up to you on how you like them.

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    [​IMG]

    And last, I typically click on Activity and change my network usage to always run. That way I can download new work and report work even if the client is suspended.

    [​IMG]
     
    Gilthanis, Dec 21, 2013
    Gilthanis, Dec 21, 2013
    #11
  12. Dec 22, 2013 #12
    sbinh

    sbinh Gawd

    Messages:
    1,000
    Joined:
    Jul 12, 2008
    Awesome. Set up one of my rig ... running WCG .. team HardOCP .....
     
    sbinh, Dec 22, 2013
    sbinh, Dec 22, 2013
    #12
  13. Jan 9, 2014 #13
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Messages:
    7,941
    Joined:
    Jan 29, 2006
    Last edited: Apr 29, 2017
    Gilthanis, Jan 9, 2014
    Gilthanis, Jan 9, 2014
    #13
  14. Jan 24, 2014 #14
    plext0r

    plext0r [H]ard DCOTM x3

    Messages:
    776
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2009
    I prefer to have a single host with BOINC Manager installed and only install boinc-client on my dedicated nodes. I used the [H] Ubuntu 12.04 v9 image and followed tear's instructions to grab the NUMA-aware affinity-setting BOINC client. I added my BOINC Manager IP to /var/lib/boinc-client/remote-hosts.cfg, then used only "boinccmd" to configure the node as follows:

    Code:
       sudo -u boinc boinccmd --join_acct_mgr http://bam.boincstats.com USER PASSWORD
   sudo -u boinc boinccmd --get_cc_status
   sudo -u boinc boinccmd --set_run_mode always
   sudo -u boinc boinccmd --set_network_mode always
   sudo -u boinc boinccmd --set_gpu_mode never
   sudo -u boinc boinccmd --get_cc_status
    EDIT: I found out which files I can copy to each Linux host in order to avoid running boinccmd and/or using BOINC Manager. Set up one Linux host as required. Save a copy of the following files:
    Code:
      /etc/boinc-client/remote_hosts.cfg
  /var/lib/boinc-client/acct_mgr_login.xml
  /var/lib/boinc-client/get_project_config.xml
  /var/lib/boinc-client/acct_mgr_url.xml
    Open acct_mgr_login.xml in your favorite editor and remove all the lines except the following ones:
    Code:
    <acct_mgr_login>
    <login>USERNAME</login>
    <password_hash>PASSWORD_HASH</password_hash>
</acct_mgr_login>
    Copy these files to your newly-installed host after installing tear's NUMA-aware boinc client. Restart the boinc client and it should login to your BAM account manager, download the projects, perform CPU benchmarks, etc.
     
    Last edited: Jan 24, 2014
    plext0r, Jan 24, 2014
    plext0r, Jan 24, 2014
    #14
  15. Apr 24, 2014 #15
    ChelseaOilman

    ChelseaOilman [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,512
    Joined:
    Mar 27, 2001
    I would like to upgrade my BOINC client on my Linux machine. I've been putting it off because I'm a real Linux noob. I usually only do stuff in Linux if someone provides code I can copy and paste into a terminal window. It's easy to upgrade in Windows just by installing over the older version. Is that true in Linux? Ubuntu specifically. Will Linux complain it's already installed if I follow the installation instructions above?
     
    ChelseaOilman, Apr 24, 2014
    ChelseaOilman, Apr 24, 2014
    #15
  16. Apr 24, 2014 #16
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Messages:
    7,941
    Joined:
    Jan 29, 2006
    Last edited: Apr 24, 2014
    Gilthanis, Apr 24, 2014
    Gilthanis, Apr 24, 2014
    #16
  17. Apr 24, 2014 #17
    ChelseaOilman

    ChelseaOilman [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,512
    Joined:
    Mar 27, 2001
    For the record I'm using tear's folding appliance. He had BOINC already installed.

    My eyes started glazing over half way through that thread. I downloaded Ubuntu 14.04 LTS the other night. I may just do a fresh OS install of my own and then install the latest Boinc client from the repository.
     
    Last edited: Apr 24, 2014
    ChelseaOilman, Apr 24, 2014
    ChelseaOilman, Apr 24, 2014
    #17
  18. Apr 25, 2014 #18
    plext0r

    plext0r [H]ard DCOTM x3

    Messages:
    776
    Joined:
    Dec 1, 2009
    The boinc client in tear's Ubuntu 12.02 image has special patches to make it NUMA-aware. These patches have not been accepted upstream (boinc developers). These patches are very useful on multi-core machines since it ties each boinc task to a CPU core (CPU affinity) and this seriously increases throughput.

    If you install Ubuntu 14.04 and use the boinc client from their repo, you will not have a NUMA-aware version and your performance on a multi-core system can suffer. I do not have the numbers off the top of my head, but I believe it's a double-digit percentage improvement (i.e. not just 2%).

    I have 35 or more clients running the [H] Ubuntu image with tear's NUMA-aware client and it's running fine. What is the primary motivator behind running the newer boinc client?
     
    plext0r, Apr 25, 2014
    plext0r, Apr 25, 2014
    #18
  19. Apr 25, 2014 #19
    ChelseaOilman

    ChelseaOilman [H]ard|Gawd

    Messages:
    1,512
    Joined:
    Mar 27, 2001
    Nothing other than there's been quite a few updates to the BOINC client since the client version in the appliance. On Windows anyways. They didn't seem to update the Linux client until recently, which makes me wonder if they found something worth fixing. Thanks for the NUMA info. I'll leave things alone on that machine for now. My other 2 computers are running Windows and the latest BOINC client.
     
    ChelseaOilman, Apr 25, 2014
    ChelseaOilman, Apr 25, 2014
    #19
  20. Dec 1, 2014 #20
    Shadowmeph

    Shadowmeph Limp Gawd

    Messages:
    156
    Joined:
    Dec 3, 2011
    I set this up on one OS on the same HD of another I made a link from the other drive and copied my bionc files in the apdata folder but when I start up bionc it shows I have to re setup am I missing something or do I actually have to resetup this from scratch.
     
    Last edited: Dec 1, 2014
    Shadowmeph, Dec 1, 2014
    Shadowmeph, Dec 1, 2014
    #20
  21. Jan 29, 2020 at 12:33 PM #21
    Gilthanis

    Gilthanis [H]ard|DCer of the Year - 2014

    Messages:
    7,941
    Joined:
    Jan 29, 2006
    Updated how-to's
    Ubuntu 19.10


    Mint 19.2


    Windows 10
     
    Gilthanis, Jan 29, 2020 at 12:33 PM
    Gilthanis, Jan 29, 2020 at 12:33 PM
    #21