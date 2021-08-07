How much are we close a Ready Player One technology?

In this topic I would examine the actual technologies and I'll explore the future tech hardware for reach Ready Player One.



Now, we have technologies like standalone headset with hand tracking and almost 4K resolution for eye. The SoC isn't ready for elevate high end performance like X86 for PCVR.



In some thread I expressed my opinion about PCVR vs Standalone, it's not this the topic for explore this discussion.



So, the hardware like haptic gloves there's not in consumer market today. We have some solution like HaptX but they focus on Business market. Hand Tracking is beautiful but haptic gloves is the best experience for the VR technology. You imagine to shot with a spartan assault rifle with haptic gloves, it would be cool. You can to hear the object with the haptic gloves, I hope to see some solution for consumer market within 2025.



let's move on to omnidirectional platforms, I love products like Infina Deck. This startup has one of the best product ever exist for omnidirectional. They're working for consumer version. There're of the problems, for example: space, price. There's some solution like KAT C VR. However isn't close at RPO technology for the movement.

One solution could be the BCI, but I think that BCI is very hard to developing for get freedom movement. BCI is far way. FRL Labs, Valve are working about this technology, there's much work.



Let's move about HMD, the state of art for consumer market is mixed across some hmd. We should have headset like Quest 2 because is standalone, more power, I mean much much more power inside standalone device. I'm not sure that CLOUD can resolve this problem. For the latency. There's needs of technologies like Eye Tracking, FR, MicroLED for Display, FOV 220, minimum 8K/16K for eye. PCVR could reach RPO before than standalone segment. Obviously for the the mass market, they can't developing hmd more heavy and bigger. This is very important for the mass market, seriously.



Now let's talk about Full Body Tracking or haptic Suit. The FBD is very important for the future of the metaverse, because import my body in the virtual reality would be cool. External hardware like Lighthouse are interesting but we needs more accurate reproduction and more"plug and play". Facebook could use Facebook Portal for Full Body Tracking of Quest segment. One solution could be a haptic suit like Tesla Suit. We could use it for scan our body and for hear the movement and whatever in the games, business or entertinment.



For the software I think that a social metaverse is very close when we will have the technologie hardware and avatar more realistic or more detail. Avatar is a very important in my opinion, because I don't like style cartoon. Realistic Avatar or high end like CODEC Avatar by FRL research.



So, In my opinion we're not close at Ready Player One or Matrix, excuse me Gabe, but I think that your affermation is wrong. There's much work do, we needs of years for reach the best solution



Let me know your opinion