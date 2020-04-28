How long do PSU's last?

Let me start with i know nothing about psu's. My last build was early 2017 and to find my psu i went to johnny guru website and looked at the top tier list and found something on sale at the egg that was on the list.

I ended up with a evga 850 G2 gold.





Its been great but now i am starting a new build, should i be looking to replace the psu because its 3+ years old?