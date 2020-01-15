How limiting is my CPU on a planned GPU upgrade

So.. I've been wanting to upgrade my current GPU (970 GTX) to a 2080 Super or 2080 Ti or whatever is released this summer. But the rest of my system really doesn't "need" to be upgraded in my opinion. How many frames, or what kind of percentage in performance do you guys/girls think I stand to lose by sticking with my current setup vs upgrading to a Ryzen 3600X system? I thought about putting this in the CPU section, but since I will be going from Intel to AMD this time around, I thought maybe the GPU section would be the best section to avoid that argument. I know this question has many factors that could contribute to gains/losses, so I am just asking in general terms. For example, if I am upgrading to play Cyberpunk when it comes out, lets say whatever GPU I upgrade to gives me 100 FPS with an upgraded Ryzen 3600X. Where about do you think my current Intel 2700K rig would put my frames with just an upgraded GPU, everything else being the same, 10% lower, 20%, etc.? Again, I know this is impossible to answer in specifics, more just curious how much of a difference a complete system upgrade would make vs just a GPU upgrade in general terms with regards to frame rate. This rig is used 95% for gaming and 5% for surfing the web, hence not really needing a complete system upgrade. An entire new system the way I would want to do it, new case, custom water loop, etc. would be at least $3500, whereas just a GPU upgrade would be the cost of the GPU plus a water block for my current custom loop. So cost is the driving force for the question. Hope this all makes sense, TIA.