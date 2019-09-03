How is the 32" Q50R QLED?

Panel

Is anyone here using this as a monitor? I'm having. hard time finding specific information on it, like the brightness, though it looks like a pretty good fit for me.

I want a high-DPI, high quality monitor that I can use for text work, not for gaming. 32" 4K I think is my sweet spot, but I don't want to pick a screen that JUST has resolution going for it and nothing else of quality. Contrast and brightness are important too. Will this fit the bill?

Any help would be appreciated!
 
Looks like no one’s for much to say on this. I’m actually a little impressed. I talked to a Samsung representative about how bright it gets, and I was told it’s 1500 nits max and 750 nits min.

I’m assuming he meant 1500 peak and 750 sustained, but it still seemed mighty impressive to me. I’m just not sure if this is real, or if he didn’t know what he was talking about. I did throughly ensure we were talking about this TV, but you still never know.
 
I can't even find a contrast ratio or panel type on this display.

EDIT: On Samsung chat they told me it's a VA panel. But the first line chat guys usually aren't the most trustworthy. But I'd imagine it's VA as TV manufacturers use IPS less and less.
 
Vega said:
I can't even find a contrast ratio or panel type on this display.

EDIT: On Samsung chat they told me it's a VA panel. But the first line chat guys usually aren't the most trustworthy. But I'd imagine it's VA as TV manufacturers use IPS less and less.
How or when do you think we’ll get that information? If what the representative told me was true, I’m impressed. QLED with 1500 nits? Sign me up!
 
Panel said:
Looks like no one’s for much to say on this. I’m actually a little impressed. I talked to a Samsung representative about how bright it gets, and I was told it’s 1500 nits max and 750 nits min.

I’m assuming he meant 1500 peak and 750 sustained, but it still seemed mighty impressive to me. I’m just not sure if this is real, or if he didn’t know what he was talking about. I did throughly ensure we were talking about this TV, but you still never know.
That's almost certainly wrong. The higher end Samsung QLEDs barely get close to 750 nits peak, much less sustained. For comparison The Q60 TVs are around 400 nits peak. The Q80 and Q90 are better, but those are flagship models. I would be shocked if the small size of Samsung's bargain line was capable of even 750 nits peak. Also, the Q60 line is edge lit, so I assume this TV would be as well. It wouldn't make sense to give an edge lit display a 1500 nits peak brightness.
 
The specs claim "motion rate" 120, which probably means that it only accepts a 60hz input and interpolates to 120fps.
 
At this price point it's going to be VA. Also, those brightness levels wouldn't be so strange; they could just indicate that the panel's overall max brightness is high, rather than that it has a high dynamic range.
 
burburbur said:
That's almost certainly wrong. The higher end Samsung QLEDs barely get close to 750 nits peak, much less sustained. For comparison The Q60 TVs are around 400 nits peak. The Q80 and Q90 are better, but those are flagship models. I would be shocked if the small size of Samsung's bargain line was capable of even 750 nits peak. Also, the Q60 line is edge lit, so I assume this TV would be as well. It wouldn't make sense to give an edge lit display a 1500 nits peak brightness.
This is exactly the some series’ of doubts that I have. The only think that makes me believe it might be possible is the fact that $500 for a 32” TV is a LOT of money in the eyes of the everyday consumer. They’re just going to use it as a TV, after all. It just makes me think of the possibility that it’s at this price because it’s actually a great panel. As always, we’ll have to wait and see.
 
Panel said:
Looks like no one’s for much to say on this. I’m actually a little impressed. I talked to a Samsung representative about how bright it gets, and I was told it’s 1500 nits max and 750 nits min.

I’m assuming he meant 1500 peak and 750 sustained, but it still seemed mighty impressive to me. I’m just not sure if this is real, or if he didn’t know what he was talking about. I did throughly ensure we were talking about this TV, but you still never know.
I think the figures he gave you are incorrect (ie as specced, not reality) but it should be a decent display regardless.
I hope you intend to use it for HDR because you will never push SDR that bright.
If it is truly specced to 1500nits HDR then it will easily manage HDR1000 video.

I am using last years Q9FN and it is great.
It can manage full screen HDR of 677nits with peaks over 1700nits and indeed HDR looks fantastic.
SDR is just as impressive.
 
Nenu said:
I think the figures he gave you are incorrect (ie as specced, not reality) but it should be a decent display regardless.
I hope you intend to use it for HDR because you will never push SDR that bright.
If it is truly specced to 1500nits HDR then it will easily manage HDR1000 video.

I am using last years Q9FN and it is great.
It can manage full screen HDR of 677nits with peaks over 1700nits and indeed HDR looks fantastic.
SDR is just as impressive.
Are you able to use a combination of 1440p, 120hz, VRR, 4:4:4 chroma, HDR and black frame insertion all at once on the Q9FN?
 
gamerk2 said:
Per the Rtings article, yes:
https://www.rtings.com/tv/reviews/samsung/q9fn-q9-q9f-qled-2018
Thanks, but it doesn't really answer the question. It sort of implies that BFI can be used since it's automatically active in Game Mode but it doesn't explicitly say it. It also says that 4:4:4 doesn't work properly at 1440p with 120hz. It doesn't mention HDR at all. The article was written well over a year ago when the TV would have had an early version of the firmware. I'd rather hear from someone who actually uses it with the latest firmware.
 
oranges said:
Thanks, but it doesn't really answer the question. It sort of implies that BFI can be used since it's automatically active in Game Mode but it doesn't explicitly say it. It also says that 4:4:4 doesn't work properly at 1440p with 120hz. It doesn't mention HDR at all. The article was written well over a year ago when the TV would have had an early version of the firmware. I'd rather hear from someone who actually uses it with the latest firmware.
I havent found any problems using 1440p 120Hz with RGB full and HDR, Shadow of the Tomb Raider played great.
I use 1440p 120 without HDR for racing games and it is spot on, never an issue.
I generally dont use ycbcr because it uses less bits to represent the colour range, almost the same as RGB limited.
Although UHD HDR with RGB will mean 8 bit HDR is automatically used instead of 10bit (due to lack of bandwidth), but I only found one movie where I noticed, I switched to ycbcr 4:2:2 for that.

I cant use VRR over HDMI with my NVidia card so I cant answer that.
And I dont use game mode, the lag is low enough to not bother.
BFI isnt necessary, it works great without. The panel is fast enough.
 
Nenu said:
I havent found any problems using 1440p 120Hz with RGB full and HDR, Shadow of the Tomb Raider played great.
I use 1440p 120 without HDR for racing games and it is spot on, never an issue.
I generally dont use ycbcr because it uses less bits to represent the colour range, almost the same as RGB limited.
Although UHD HDR with RGB will mean 8 bit HDR is automatically used instead of 10bit (due to lack of bandwidth), but I only found one movie where I noticed, I switched to ycbcr 4:2:2 for that.

I cant use VRR over HDMI with my NVidia card so I cant answer that.
And I dont use game mode, the lag is low enough to not bother.
BFI isnt necessary, it works great without. The panel is fast enough.
Thanks for the information. My guess is that VRR will work with all of the above since it doesn't really require additional processing or bandwidth.
 
oranges said:
Thanks for the information. My guess is that VRR will work with all of the above since it doesn't really require additional processing or bandwidth.
VRR does not work with TV's and PC's via HDMI, only consoles at present.
 
Nenu said:
Samsungs Freesync version of VRR works fine over HDMI with AMD cards.
Well yes, but the range STARTS at 48Hz, which isn't exactly that useful given AMD's most powerful GPU struggles to reach that in the latest titles in 4K... unless you're playing older games... and we are talking about a 4K TV. OK, you can down-res, but at TV screen sizes, that ain't so pretty. The upsides to a dedicated 1440p Freesync 2 monitor here are obvious, unless you MUST have the added size of a TV. I'm sure there are scenarios where this will be useful, and it's better than nothing, but is obviously far from ideal.
 
bananadude said:
Well yes, but the range STARTS at 48Hz, which isn't exactly that useful given AMD's most powerful GPU struggles to reach that in the latest titles in 4K... unless you're playing older games... and we are talking about a 4K TV. OK, you can down-res, but at TV screen sizes, that ain't so pretty. The upsides to a dedicated 1440p Freesync 2 monitor here are obvious, unless you MUST have the added size of a TV. I'm sure there are scenarios where this will be useful, and it's better than nothing, but is obviously far from ideal.
Well done looking it up eventually.
 
This TV is on my way to be to use as a secondary monitor for EvE online. I hope the contrast levels hold up and the colors are good.
 
P

Panel

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
456
Vega said:
This TV is on my way to be to use as a secondary monitor for EvE online. I hope the contrast levels hold up and the colors are good.
Have you actually ordered this? If so, mind posting feedback here when it arrives? I’m strongly considering it as my main monitor this time around.
 
Hasn’t arrived yet. Shipped to me in Saudi Arabia. Few more days.
 
Saudi Holiday lol. Post office was closed today, but it has arrived for pickup tomorrow!

It will be interesting if it can do 4K@120 Hz at 4:2:0 via HDMI 2.0b like some of its larger brethren. Also going to test 2560x1440 at 120 Hz of course, overclocking, et al.
 
Vega said:
Saudi Holiday lol. Post office was closed today, but it has arrived for pickup tomorrow!

It will be interesting if it can do 4K@120 Hz at 4:2:0 via HDMI 2.0b like some of its larger brethren. Also going to test 2560x1440 at 120 Hz of course, overclocking, et al.
Excellent! I’ll be surprised if it can do high refresh at all. I’ve kind of set my expectations low enough to accept the limit of 60Hz, but of course, more is always welcome (even for non-gaming usage).

Anyway, I continue to await your impressions and analysis!
 
Panel said:
Is anyone here using this as a monitor? I'm having. hard time finding specific information on it, like the brightness, though it looks like a pretty good fit for me.

I want a high-DPI, high quality monitor that I can use for text work, not for gaming. 32" 4K I think is my sweet spot, but I don't want to pick a screen that JUST has resolution going for it and nothing else of quality. Contrast and brightness are important too. Will this fit the bill?

Any help would be appreciated!
I'm really interested to know also. I still have a Ks8000 in my living room that has 1000 nits peak brightness and is edge lit. It looks just as good as my Oled. And I'm not kidding. If this TV displays 1000 nits peak brightness and is edge lit sign me up.
 
My thoughts,

Pro's:
1. 4K at 32". IMO the best resolution/size on the market for a monitor.
2. Good LCD Contrast Ratio, even for a VA panel.
3. QD colors are nice and saturated.
4. Semi-gloss AR film. Every display should be like this.
5. Low input lag in game mode. Noticeable lag reduction versus my C8 OLED which is rated at ~21ms.
6. Pure untainted whites.
7. Can use it as a Smart TV of course!

Indifferent:
1. Max brightness isn't anything to write home about. ~450 nits.
2. Motion clarity at 60 Hz, never any good.
3. The display outside of Game Mode has backlight strobing, but at 60 Hz for me is unusable.
4. TV is fairly thin and bezels aren't wide enough to be obnoxious.
5. VESA holes are 100x100, unlike the inaccurate website stating 200x200. Wasted money buying an adapter I didn't need.
6. As a TV, you will need to mount it on a VESA mount/arm really instead of the include tiny feet.
7. Typical edge/VA gamma shift. Not a "con" per-say seeing as you know this comes with all VA panels.

Con's:
1. PWM below 100% brightness. Get with the program Samsung.
2. No meaningful HDR.
3. Black depth/VA glow worse than some other VA panels I've used.
4. Poor black uniformity (some back light bleed on edges)
5. Won't allow higher than 62 Hz at any resolution.

Using the monitor on the desktop is a pleasure. Great colors, good contrast ratio, 140 ppi allowing for a clear image and text, no dirty AR film ruining it all. I mainly bought the display as a side monitor for EvE Online and it does that quite well. Hopefully the PWM is at high enough of a frequency that it doesn't bother me, but we'll see. Was a bit bummed about the "hFake-DR".
 
Vega said:
My thoughts,

Pro's:
1. 4K at 32". IMO the best resolution/size on the market for a monitor.
2. Good LCD Contrast Ratio, even for a VA panel.
3. QD colors are nice and saturated.
4. Semi-gloss AR film. Every display should be like this.
5. Low input lag in game mode. Noticeable lag reduction versus my C8 OLED which is rated at ~21ms.
6. Pure untainted whites.
7. Can use it as a Smart TV of course!

Indifferent:
1. Max brightness isn't anything to write home about. ~450 nits.
2. Motion clarity at 60 Hz, never any good.
3. The display outside of Game Mode has backlight strobing, but at 60 Hz for me is unusable.
4. TV is fairly thin and bezels aren't wide enough to be obnoxious.
5. VESA holes are 100x100, unlike the inaccurate website stating 200x200. Wasted money buying an adapter I didn't need.
6. As a TV, you will need to mount it on a VESA mount/arm really instead of the include tiny feet.
7. Typical edge/VA gamma shift. Not a "con" per-say seeing as you know this comes with all VA panels.

Con's:
1. PWM below 100% brightness. Get with the program Samsung.
2. No meaningful HDR.
3. Black depth/VA glow worse than some other VA panels I've used.
4. Poor black uniformity (some back light bleed on edges)
5. Won't allow higher than 62 Hz at any resolution.

Using the monitor on the desktop is a pleasure. Great colors, good contrast ratio, 140 ppi allowing for a clear image and text, no dirty AR film ruining it all. I mainly bought the display as a side monitor for EvE Online and it does that quite well. Hopefully the PWM is at high enough of a frequency that it doesn't bother me, but we'll see. Was a bit bummed about the "hFake-DR".
where did you find the specs for 450 nits and how is motion handling when not in game mode but in Standard while playing a game?
 
Game mode is the only one usable IMO if you are doing any sort of gaming. It has Moon slow input lag outside of game mode.

As for the nits, I don't have my sensor here deployed but using my Mark I Eyeball based off of experience, it's around 400-450 nits.
 
All in all, it seems like a decent display, but nothing too exciting. I more or less expected this, considering the price point and the features that usually are and aren’t put into small size TVs.
 
This confirms all QLED models 49" and below are 60Hz max.
Unfortunate it isnt capable of 120Hz at 1440p (and lower), TVs with this appear to use faster panels.
Regardless, QLED screens look fantastic, I'm sure its a great display.

ps
Its great you gave a candid review.
 
Ya from what I can wager, all the TV's that have the "good electronics" have an external "one connect" box.

I've got it mounted on the VESA arm now. BTW it takes longer than usual bolts, what you want is M4x20. The display is quite endearing. The rich contrast, great colors, semi-gloss AR film, the brushed metal bezels. I think one would be hard pressed to find a better 60 Hz 32" 4K for monitor use.
 
Wonder if the 2020 Samsung lineup with have an hdmi 2.1 port for 4k120Hz. Picking up a 32" TV with hdmi 2.1 is probably cheaper than picking up a 32" 4k120Hz monitor. Only problem then is the next gen cards only having a single hdmi 2.1 output which I would dedicate to the OLED.
 
MistaSparkul said:
Picking up a 32" TV with hdmi 2.1 is probably cheaper than picking up a 32" 4k120Hz monitor.
My main gripe here is the fact that there are no 32” 4K 120Hz monitors out there. Only the 27” models. If a 32” version were there, I’d pick it over the small ones. But it doesn’t.
 
Panel said:
My main gripe here is the fact that there are no 32” 4K 120Hz monitors out there. Only the 27” models. If a 32” version were there, I’d pick it over the small ones. But it doesn’t.
Philips announced once coming out at CES 2020.....but knowing monitor releases it probably won't be available for a while after that. I believe the price was around $700 though so it would be more expensive than just buying a 2020 Samsung on sale.
 
MistaSparkul said:
Philips announced once coming out at CES 2020.....but knowing monitor releases it probably won't be available for a while after that. I believe the price was around $700 though so it would be more expensive than just buying a 2020 Samsung on sale.
Where did you get this info from?
 
Ya the only "known" 32" 4K 120 Hz displays coming out in 2020 are the Philips 328M1R and the ASUS ProArt PA32UCG.

My largest worry with the PA32UCG is the FALD response time/algorithm. It took NVIDIA years to get that correct with their G-Sync chip, how is ASUS going to do it without the G-Sync chip? The first real FALD monitor attempt was made a few years ago by Dell and it was a disaster.
 
Panel said:
Looks like no one’s for much to say on this. I’m actually a little impressed. I talked to a Samsung representative about how bright it gets, and I was told it’s 1500 nits max and 750 nits min.

I’m assuming he meant 1500 peak and 750 sustained, but it still seemed mighty impressive to me. I’m just not sure if this is real, or if he didn’t know what he was talking about. I did throughly ensure we were talking about this TV, but you still never know.
Nope there barely is a TV at 1500nits. QLED does 1000nits on their monitors thanks to the QLED technology. However it is not better technology then Nano IPS at HDR40 450nits .... They will look similar because one makes its intent on brightness while the other is intent on everthing not just brightness, at 450nits,, and Nano IPS pown.
 
Vega said:
I can't even find a contrast ratio or panel type on this display.

EDIT: On Samsung chat they told me it's a VA panel. But the first line chat guys usually aren't the most trustworthy. But I'd imagine it's VA as TV manufacturers use IPS less and less.
It seems that typical Samsung panels, when you adjust them for correct colors using sRGB, are about 2200:1 contrast. Most reviews put them closer to their stated 3000:1 spec but I'm wondering if that's when the monitors are at full-tilt wide gamut color mode...?

EDIT: I'm talking their computer monitors. Their VA televisions have higher native on/off contrast for some reason...
 
