How is the 32" Q50R QLED?

My thoughts,



Pro's:

1. 4K at 32". IMO the best resolution/size on the market for a monitor.

2. Good LCD Contrast Ratio, even for a VA panel.

3. QD colors are nice and saturated.

4. Semi-gloss AR film. Every display should be like this.

5. Low input lag in game mode. Noticeable lag reduction versus my C8 OLED which is rated at ~21ms.

6. Pure untainted whites.

7. Can use it as a Smart TV of course!



Indifferent:

1. Max brightness isn't anything to write home about. ~450 nits.

2. Motion clarity at 60 Hz, never any good.

3. The display outside of Game Mode has backlight strobing, but at 60 Hz for me is unusable.

4. TV is fairly thin and bezels aren't wide enough to be obnoxious.

5. VESA holes are 100x100, unlike the inaccurate website stating 200x200. Wasted money buying an adapter I didn't need.

6. As a TV, you will need to mount it on a VESA mount/arm really instead of the include tiny feet.

7. Typical edge/VA gamma shift. Not a "con" per-say seeing as you know this comes with all VA panels.



Con's:

1. PWM below 100% brightness. Get with the program Samsung.

2. No meaningful HDR.

3. Black depth/VA glow worse than some other VA panels I've used.

4. Poor black uniformity (some back light bleed on edges)

5. Won't allow higher than 62 Hz at any resolution.



Using the monitor on the desktop is a pleasure. Great colors, good contrast ratio, 140 ppi allowing for a clear image and text, no dirty AR film ruining it all. I mainly bought the display as a side monitor for EvE Online and it does that quite well. Hopefully the PWM is at high enough of a frequency that it doesn't bother me, but we'll see. Was a bit bummed about the "hFake-DR".