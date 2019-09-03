How is the 32" Q50R QLED?

Is anyone here using this as a monitor? I'm having. hard time finding specific information on it, like the brightness, though it looks like a pretty good fit for me.
I want a high-DPI, high quality monitor that I can use for text work, not for gaming. 32" 4K I think is my sweet spot, but I don't want to pick a screen that JUST has resolution going for it and nothing else of quality. Contrast and brightness are important too. Will this fit the bill?
Any help would be appreciated!
