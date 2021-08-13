How could this PSU plug into a 24pin?

G

Gustinc

n00b
Joined
Aug 13, 2021
Messages
1
I bought a server power supply for mining purposes, which has the following cables:

12x 6+ 2pin

12x 6pin

12x6pin

Molex for fans

Didn't notice that it doesn't have a 24pin cable for a motherboard and also no cable for the SSD.
Is there a way to connect the 24pin and SSD through adapters or should I refund the PSU?

The website says that the 12x 6pins are for the motherboard. Can I just plug in 4x 6pins in the 24pin?

Also, the motherboard has 2 24pin slots. Do both of them need to be filled?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top