How Bad is Comcast in 2021?

Hey all,

So we are going to move, and as we are looking for a new house one of my must have criteria is decent internet.

We have found one house that has great potential, but unlike everywhere else I have lived in 2009, it does not have Verizon FiOS available in the neighborhood.

I have gotten used to unlimited data at gigabit speeds with roughly matched upstream and downstream speeds.

This neighborhood is only served by Comcast. (Well, Verizon has some slow DSL there, but that doesn't count)

I have a few questions for anyo0ne who has recent Comcast experience.

1.) Comcast lists a service with 1200Mbit down. I have googled my ass off but cannot for the life of me find what the upstream is. Anyone know?

2.) Like all home ISP's they probably talk about how hosting is not covered by the service, but do they actually enforce it by blocking incoming requests or closing off ports? I tends to use a dynamic DNS service with port remapping. Will that still work with Comcast as it does with Verizon FiOS?

3.) So, Comcast now has a 1.2TB per month data cap after which they start charging overages. This will never be sufficient for me. I seem to average about 5 times that. As much as this pisses me off (ground based data should never under any circumstance be metered) I vaguely remember there being options, like paying more for unlimited, but I can't find anything about it on comcasts page. Does anyone know what it costs to take a 1200mbit/s plan and turn it unlimited?

4.) I refuse to use ISP provided routers, preferring to provide my own. Can anyone tell me what this implies in 2021?

4.1) Last time I used Comcast 12 years ago, there was a separate docsis modem and router. Are they integrated in one box now? Does that mean if I decline the router, I also need to figure out a modem solution?

4.2) I imagine they are using DOCSIS 3.1. What are some good docsis 3.1 options out there today? Does anyone know what it takes to get my pfSense box to maximize the 1200mbit on this service? It already has a dual port 10gig Intel x520 NIC with SFP+ ports. Anyone know if there are any DOCSIS 3.1 to SFP+ adapters or anything like that?

I'd appreciate any other thoughts, information or suggestions when it comes to buying a house and becoming stuck with Comcast.
 
For all their probable faults in customer service, pricing, etc. IME Comcast has been very good on the technical side of things.


Zarathustra[H] said:
1.) Comcast lists a service with 1200Mbit down. I have googled my ass off but cannot for the life of me find what the upstream is. Anyone know?
For my 1 Gb/s service, it's ~35-40 Mb/s up. Sad, but still far better than the ~10-12 Mb/s lower-tier plans provide. (I'd gladly trade half my download for >100 Mb/s upload.)


Zarathustra[H] said:
2.) Like all home ISP's they probably talk about how hosting is not covered by the service, but do they actually enforce it by blocking incoming requests or closing off ports? I tends to use a dynamic DNS service with port remapping. Will that still work with Comcast as it does with Verizon FiOS?
I've had no problems with DDNS or connecting back to home via a VPN using the configured hostname and IP address. IME, they don't flip public addresses very often either. I've not attempted to host any other services on common ports.


Zarathustra[H] said:
3.) So, Comcast now has a 1.2TB per month data cap after which they start charging overages. This will never be sufficient for me. I seem to average about 5 times that. As much as this pisses me off (ground based data should never under any circumstance be metered) I vaguely remember there being options, like paying more for unlimited, but I can't find anything about it on comcasts page. Does anyone know what it costs to take a 1200mbit/s plan and turn it unlimited?
Not too sure on this. I want to say there's a $50/month cap on overage charges? Going off memory here, not something I've had to do.


Zarathustra[H] said:
4.) I refuse to use ISP provided routers, preferring to provide my own. Can anyone tell me what this implies in 2021?
Buy your own cable modem and router. I've had no issues with this (didn't even have to call in last time I got a new modem, setup was automatic/online). Also saves something like $13/month in rental fees.


Zarathustra[H] said:
4.1) Last time I used Comcast 12 years ago, there was a separate docsis modem and router. Are they integrated in one box now? Does that mean if I decline the router, I also need to figure out a modem solution?
See above. IIRC all of the current Comcast offerings are integrated modem/router/AP units. Also, they run their own hotspots from them as well unless you explicitly opt-out (which I'm sure has the potential to "accidentally" reset). This won't count against your monthly bandwidth, but the nature of wireless does mean that if someone is using it you'll have less WiFi bandwidth (i.e., it's another SSID/VLAN, not a separate radio).


Zarathustra[H] said:
4.2) I imagine they are using DOCSIS 3.1. What are some good docsis 3.1 options out there today? Does anyone know what it takes to get my pfSense box to maximize the 1200mbit on this service? It already has a dual port 10gig Intel x520 NIC with SFP+ ports. Anyone know if there are any DOCSIS 3.1 to SFP+ adapters or anything like that?
Arris is still the go-to for cable modems I believe. I have a Netgear CM1150V (at the time it was the only one that also had a EMTA for their land-line voice service), and it's been good. Most cable modems will state their compatibility with various providers on the box as well as in the Amazon description.

AFAIK, none of the current cable modems actually feature an ethernet port faster than 1 Gb/s. Any that support greater upload to the ISP do so by combining two ethernet ports in a link aggregation (LACP) to the router. So unfortunately your SFP+ ports are probably of no added value here, even with a 10Gbase-t copper transceiver (and I'm not sure the X520 would support 2.5/5 Gb/s, even if the transceiver does).

I'm not using pfSense/OPNsense currently, so unfortunately I can't really help there.
 
Some great answers above and I'll add with my experience with Comcast in two different cities over the last 3-4 years.

1. As mentioned above, it sucks. One thing I have discovered is that it is much cheaper to be on the plan on tier down and get almost as fast upload speeds. Where I currently am, that plan is 600/15, but previously it was 300/25 in the other city. One way around this if you really need the upload bandwidth is to simply have more accounts and modems. I've not done this with Comcast, but I did at one point run 3x modems with a Cisco rv016 back in the mid-2000s to get more upload bandwidth. I'm sure pfsense can handle multi-wan pretty easily.

2. I use this account to run a 24x7 ipsec vpn link and have had no issues.

3. I remember reading that the gig plan is automatically unlimited, but I've also seen an offer for something like $100/mo for any plan to be unlimited. You get two 'freebies' on going over the 1tb cap, but that won't last you long for sure.

4. Easy-peasy--get your own modem and you've already got your pfsense for routing. Their default unit is a combo unit, but you definitely don't want that because of the hidden hotspots--those eat all sorts of airwaves as there's actually 3 hidden antennas/ssids. At one point I fought with shutting them off all the time, until I just got our sb6190 and an archer c5--smooth sailing after that. Arris has come out with a modem with a 2.5Gbps port, but honestly, it's going to be a waste if you need upload bandwidth. Pick up some used sb6190s for next to nothing (because everyone is scared of the supposed 'puma' chipset issue--reality is that it is a non-issue as I have 2x sb6190s obtained from two completely different sources, one being new, and they are the latency sensitive ipsec link I'm typing over right now and if there were any issues, my typing at 140wpm spikes would have definitely been an issue.)

Personally, I would think of it this way--you can have multiple accounts for multiple purposes with different public IPs. One for the house traffic, one for uploads, one for hosting, etc. They all come on one bill and are broken out by account (last I remember seeing it since I had 2 accounts at one point when we moved from one city to another). Hope this helps! :)
 
Thanks for all the info. It is very helpful.

BlueLineSwinger said:
For my 1 Gb/s service, it's ~35-40 Mb/s up. Sad, but still far better than the ~10-12 Mb/s lower-tier plans provide. (I'd gladly trade half my download for >100 Mb/s upload.)
Damn, that's outright depressing. I've been used to 940mbit down 880mbit up now for years.

I have a nightly ZFS snapshot and remote backup going over ZFS Send/Recv every night, and being limited to 40Mbit up would be painful...

BlueLineSwinger said:
AFAIK, none of the current cable modems actually feature an ethernet port faster than 1 Gb/s. Any that support greater upload to the ISP do so by combining two ethernet ports in a link aggregation (LACP) to the router. So unfortunately your SFP+ ports are probably of no added value here, even with a 10Gbase-t copper transceiver (and I'm not sure the X520 would support 2.5/5 Gb/s, even if the transceiver does).

I'm not using pfSense/OPNsense currently, so unfortunately I can't really help there.
That's a shame. Yeah I know my old Intel stuff doesn't support the 2.5 and 5 gbit standards, but honestly I don't see any reason for those intermediate standards to exist. Why wouldn't everything just jump straight to 10gig??? It's just compatibility breaking and forces you to use subpar Aquantia chips instead of high quality Intel ones. Very disappointing.

I guess I could LAGG/LACP two ports on the pfSense box, but that means a single client can never use the max speeds.
 
SamirD said:
Some great answers above and I'll add with my experience with Comcast in two different cities over the last 3-4 years.

1. As mentioned above, it sucks. One thing I have discovered is that it is much cheaper to be on the plan on tier down and get almost as fast upload speeds. Where I currently am, that plan is 600/15, but previously it was 300/25 in the other city. One way around this if you really need the upload bandwidth is to simply have more accounts and modems. I've not done this with Comcast, but I did at one point run 3x modems with a Cisco rv016 back in the mid-2000s to get more upload bandwidth. I'm sure pfsense can handle multi-wan pretty easily.

2. I use this account to run a 24x7 ipsec vpn link and have had no issues.

3. I remember reading that the gig plan is automatically unlimited, but I've also seen an offer for something like $100/mo for any plan to be unlimited. You get two 'freebies' on going over the 1tb cap, but that won't last you long for sure.

4. Easy-peasy--get your own modem and you've already got your pfsense for routing. Their default unit is a combo unit, but you definitely don't want that because of the hidden hotspots--those eat all sorts of airwaves as there's actually 3 hidden antennas/ssids. At one point I fought with shutting them off all the time, until I just got our sb6190 and an archer c5--smooth sailing after that. Arris has come out with a modem with a 2.5Gbps port, but honestly, it's going to be a waste if you need upload bandwidth. Pick up some used sb6190s for next to nothing (because everyone is scared of the supposed 'puma' chipset issue--reality is that it is a non-issue as I have 2x sb6190s obtained from two completely different sources, one being new, and they are the latency sensitive ipsec link I'm typing over right now and if there were any issues, my typing at 140wpm spikes would have definitely been an issue.)

Personally, I would think of it this way--you can have multiple accounts for multiple purposes with different public IPs. One for the house traffic, one for uploads, one for hosting, etc. They all come on one bill and are broken out by account (last I remember seeing it since I had 2 accounts at one point when we moved from one city to another). Hope this helps! :)
Thanks for that. I had not considered combining multiple upstream WANs.

That might help a little if you have multiple clients going upstream, but my biggest upstream bandwidth use comes from my single nightly connection from my NAS that uploads a snapshot to offsite backup. I don't think it would help much there unfortunately :(
 
What is really pissing me off is how opaque they are on their site. I can't find answers to half the tech questions I have.

I wonder if maybe there is a Comcast Business account I can sign up for that will have more upstream.

No idea what that would do in the billing department though.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Thanks for all the info. It is very helpful.



Damn, that's outright depressing. I've been used to 940mbit down 880mbit up now for years.

I have a nightly ZFS snapshot and remote backup going over ZFS Send/Recv every night, and being limited to 40Mbit up would be painful...



That's a shame. Yeah I know my old Intel stuff doesn't support the 2.5 and 5 gbit standards, but honestly I don't see any reason for those intermediate standards to exist. Why wouldn't everything just jump straight to 10gig??? It's just compatibility breaking and forces you to use subpar Aquantia chips instead of high quality Intel ones. Very disappointing.

I guess I could LAGG/LACP two ports on the pfSense box, but that means a single client can never use the max speeds.
Yeah those snapshots and backups would be painful to the point they would take a week to run...

The main reason for the 2.5/5Gbps standard that I figured is that it can run over the 5e everyone has installed. Otherwise, it would be the same rip out and re-cable situation from 10Mbps to 100Mbps that took years for 100Mbps to become standard because of the cabling hurdle.

Even though everyone pushed the sb8200 when it came out (and spent almost 2x on it), I don't know of a single isp that has utilized the 2x ethernet ports in a lag. And now that arris has come out with a modem with a 2.5Gbps port, I highly doubt any isp will ever use the 2x ports in a lag. Hence all the sb8200 purchases were just a waste of money, haha...
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
What is really pissing me off is how opaque they are on their site. I can't find answers to half the tech questions I have.

I wonder if maybe there is a Comcast Business account I can sign up for that will have more upstream.

No idea what that would do in the billing department though.
Yeah, I hate consumer stuff like this as it pisses me off too. There is an FCC document that requires them to list their speed tiers, but I don't know if it's been updated. I found the link to them, but it's dated 2019 on the 'Network Management' disclosure:
https://www.xfinity.com/policies/internet-broadband-disclosures

The business accounts are the same, but cost much more (3x) and have no data caps. But I think they require using their equipment, or at least they did back a few years ago when I looked into them. You'd be better off with 4x consumer cable modems and accounts versus a single business one. And if your backups are multi-stream (like rsync or whatnot), then they'll fully utilized all the upload bandwidth.
 
Comcast is really garbage. They have a lower advertised prices then fios but comcast adds a ton of fees on to it. With fios you pay the advertised price. I pay $55 for 200mb. There are no fees on top of it. I can get GB from fios for $100 or comcast for $70. The comcast bill would probably end up in the $90s with fees. I rather pay a little more for symmetric down/up speeds with out a cap. Not to mention comcast always tried to pull shady shit with my bill in the past. I refuse to use them again.
 
SamirD said:
Yeah, I hate consumer stuff like this as it pisses me off too. There is an FCC document that requires them to list their speed tiers, but I don't know if it's been updated. I found the link to them, but it's dated 2019 on the 'Network Management' disclosure:
https://www.xfinity.com/policies/internet-broadband-disclosures

The business accounts are the same, but cost much more (3x) and have no data caps. But I think they require using their equipment, or at least they did back a few years ago when I looked into them. You'd be better off with 4x consumer cable modems and accounts versus a single business one. And if your backups are multi-stream (like rsync or whatnot), then they'll fully utilized all the upload bandwidth.
Most people don't pay attention to what they paying for. It is how comcast gets away with ripping people off. I don't know how they get away with it. Their business class suppose to guarantee 99% up time or something. That is why they don't let you provide your own modem for it. They can't trust what crap people would hook up.
 
Zarathustra[H] said:
Damn, that's outright depressing. I've been used to 940mbit down 880mbit up now for years.

I have a nightly ZFS snapshot and remote backup going over ZFS Send/Recv every night, and being limited to 40Mbit up would be painful...
Yeah, it's an unfortunate combo of most people not caring so much about upload (i.e., download numbers sell), and that cable infrastructure that was never really designed for bi-directional symmetrical bandwidth (though the latter is almost just an excuse now).


Zarathustra[H] said:
That's a shame. Yeah I know my old Intel stuff doesn't support the 2.5 and 5 gbit standards, but honestly I don't see any reason for those intermediate standards to exist. Why wouldn't everything just jump straight to 10gig??? It's just compatibility breaking and forces you to use subpar Aquantia chips instead of high quality Intel ones. Very disappointing.

I guess I could LAGG/LACP two ports on the pfSense box, but that means a single client can never use the max speeds.
NBase-T (2.5/5 Gb/s) were not designed for the consumer market, really. As I understand it, its aim was to provide additional wired bandwidth to things like APs and other business/office-focused network equipment, without having to pull new cable. WiFi standards have just about caught up to gigabit ethernet. 10Gbase-T copper was problematic here, as it was having a hard time gaining traction, was power-hungry, and (the big one) has no support for PoE.

That NBase-T is starting to catch on in the consumer market is just osmosis, and maybe some brands trying to one-up others on the spec sheet.


SamirD said:
Even though everyone pushed the sb8200 when it came out (and spent almost 2x on it), I don't know of a single isp that has utilized the 2x ethernet ports in a lag. And now that arris has come out with a modem with a 2.5Gbps port, I highly doubt any isp will ever use the 2x ports in a lag. Hence all the sb8200 purchases were just a waste of money, haha...
On my CM1150V it's a user-defined option, not set by the ISP. I can't imagine why they'd care anyways.

Kinda glad to see that there are models with 2.5 Gb/s ports becoming available, except that it may just lead to more of the same from cable ISPs jacking up download to sell at the cost of upload.
 
vegeta535 said:
Most people don't pay attention to what they paying for. It is how comcast gets away with ripping people off. I don't know how they get away with it. Their business class suppose to guarantee 99% up time or something. That is why they don't let you provide your own modem for it. They can't trust what crap people would hook up.
This is every isp--auto payment, auto-anything, bill creep are all things I have to watch for on the 4x isp accounts I deal with. Even the business sla really doesn't mean much with some companies. The 2x charter accounts I have (1 bus, 1 res) are pretty much the same even though they're supposed to be different types of accounts at two different addresses. It is nice that the business one allows I think 5 dhcp public IPs (and we've needed them), but that's about it. Speed wise and reliability they're the same. Same case when I dealt with knology/wow.
 
BlueLineSwinger said:
On my CM1150V it's a user-defined option, not set by the ISP. I can't imagine why they'd care anyways.

Kinda glad to see that there are models with 2.5 Gb/s ports becoming available, except that it may just lead to more of the same from cable ISPs jacking up download to sell at the cost of upload.
Interesting. I still wonder if any isp will ever use it with 2.5Gbps here.

I'd be curious about that as well. Supposedly Comcast has a 2Gbps symmetrical service according to this:
https://www.xfinity.com/networkmanagement
 
Comcast is the only available ISP at my house that's over 50mb/s and I'll be honest, I have 1GB down/50mb up and I've never had trouble.
Aside from the complications I had upgrading my modem (my own modem - they mistyped a MAC address letter and it took 4 fucking hours on the phone to get resolved.)
We pay $120 a month, which is including their absolutely ludicrous "unlimited" fee, but you gotta do what you gotta do (I use multiple terabytes a month.)

Still, considering I'm hosting two servers on my computer, download multiple terabytes of month (most of it in torrent form) and we're not in a neighborhood and out of city limits, i've been happy with em. Up time is 100% except for the super rare case of an actual power outage or physically downed line or something.

We use an SB8200 modem and our (main) router is an Asus AC-5300.

I wish we had more upload but the cost increase to turn into a business account or whatever is absolutely ridiculous, so 50mb/s upload it is. (They were previously only offering 10mb/s and that was fucking fucking painful.)

Calling them is like pulling teeth though. What took 4 hours on the phone was solved in about 5 minutes going to an actual Comcast store.
 
I can tell you this, once setup it is reliable in my experience and that is worth a lot to me.
Screw high speeds if the service is not reliable.

The reality is most households dont need anything more than 100mb or so. And even less on upload. I do wish they had more upload speed as I came from a 100/100 fiber and that was perfect.
 
BlueLineSwinger said:
Kinda glad to see that there are models with 2.5 Gb/s ports becoming available, except that it may just lead to more of the same from cable ISPs jacking up download to sell at the cost of upload.
Yeah, I did some more research, and this has been my conclusion as well.

I didn't realize this, but apparently some Intel x710 adapters (specifically the x710-AT2 (dual port) and x710-TM4 (quad port) both support 1/2.5/5/10gbit. The more common x710-AM2 and X710-BM2 models only support 1/10gig.

So, since my pfSense box is built around a mini-ITX board with only one PCIe slot, I'll have to pull the x520, replace it with an x710-AT2, and then use a 10gig SFP+ adapter in the switch (Mikrotik CRS317-1G-16S+).

That's doable.

One of the recommended DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems with 2.5 support is the Arris S33. Damn who designed this thing?

1614644304326.png


It looks like a public restroom soap dispenser.

I don't suppose there are rackmounting ears for it, huh? :p
 
Another option would be to convince someone a town or two over who has access to FiOS to let me install a Ubiquiti AirFiber transmitter at their house in exchange for free internet :p

Those things are $1600 a piece though, and I'd need a matched pair.
 
