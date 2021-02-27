How Bad is Comcast in 2021?

Zarathustra[H]
Hey all,
So we are going to move, and as we are looking for a new house one of my must have criteria is decent internet.
We have found one house that has great potential, but unlike everywhere else I have lived in 2009, it does not have Verizon FiOS available in the neighborhood.
I have gotten used to unlimited data at gigabit speeds with roughly matched upstream and downstream speeds.
This neighborhood is only served by Comcast. (Well, Verizon has some slow DSL there, but that doesn't count)
I have a few questions for anyo0ne who has recent Comcast experience.
1.) Comcast lists a service with 1200Mbit down. I have googled my ass off but cannot for the life of me find what the upstream is. Anyone know?
2.) Like all home ISP's they probably talk about how hosting is not covered by the service, but do they actually enforce it by blocking incoming requests or closing off ports? I tends to use a dynamic DNS service with port remapping. Will that still work with Comcast as it does with Verizon FiOS?
3.) So, Comcast now has a 1.2TB per month data cap after which they start charging overages. This will never be sufficient for me. I seem to average about 5 times that. As much as this pisses me off (ground based data should never under any circumstance be metered) I vaguely remember there being options, like paying more for unlimited, but I can't find anything about it on comcasts page. Does anyone know what it costs to take a 1200mbit/s plan and turn it unlimited?
4.) I refuse to use ISP provided routers, preferring to provide my own. Can anyone tell me what this implies in 2021?
4.1) Last time I used Comcast 12 years ago, there was a separate docsis modem and router. Are they integrated in one box now? Does that mean if I decline the router, I also need to figure out a modem solution?
4.2) I imagine they are using DOCSIS 3.1. What are some good docsis 3.1 options out there today? Does anyone know what it takes to get my pfSense box to maximize the 1200mbit on this service? It already has a dual port 10gig Intel x520 NIC with SFP+ ports. Anyone know if there are any DOCSIS 3.1 to SFP+ adapters or anything like that?
I'd appreciate any other thoughts, information or suggestions when it comes to buying a house and becoming stuck with Comcast.
