How Bad is Comcast in 2021?

Zarathustra[H] said: Hey all,



So we are going to move, and as we are looking for a new house one of my must have criteria is decent internet.



We have found one house that has great potential, but unlike everywhere else I have lived in 2009, it does not have Verizon FiOS available in the neighborhood.



I have gotten used to unlimited data at gigabit speeds with roughly matched upstream and downstream speeds.



This neighborhood is only served by Comcast. (Well, Verizon has some slow DSL there, but that doesn't count)



I have a few questions for anyo0ne who has recent Comcast experience.



1.) Comcast lists a service with 1200Mbit down. I have googled my ass off but cannot for the life of me find what the upstream is. Anyone know?



2.) Like all home ISP's they probably talk about how hosting is not covered by the service, but do they actually enforce it by blocking incoming requests or closing off ports? I tends to use a dynamic DNS service with port remapping. Will that still work with Comcast as it does with Verizon FiOS?



3.) So, Comcast now has a 1.2TB per month data cap after which they start charging overages. This will never be sufficient for me. I seem to average about 5 times that. As much as this pisses me off (ground based data should never under any circumstance be metered) I vaguely remember there being options, like paying more for unlimited, but I can't find anything about it on comcasts page. Does anyone know what it costs to take a 1200mbit/s plan and turn it unlimited?



4.) I refuse to use ISP provided routers, preferring to provide my own. Can anyone tell me what this implies in 2021?



4.1) Last time I used Comcast 12 years ago, there was a separate docsis modem and router. Are they integrated in one box now? Does that mean if I decline the router, I also need to figure out a modem solution?



4.2) I imagine they are using DOCSIS 3.1. What are some good docsis 3.1 options out there today? Does anyone know what it takes to get my pfSense box to maximize the 1200mbit on this service? It already has a dual port 10gig Intel x520 NIC with SFP+ ports. Anyone know if there are any DOCSIS 3.1 to SFP+ adapters or anything like that?



I'd appreciate any other thoughts, information or suggestions when it comes to buying a house and becoming stuck with Comcast. Click to expand...

Some great answers above and I'll add with my experience with Comcast in two different cities over the last 3-4 years.1. As mentioned above, it sucks. One thing I have discovered is that it is much cheaper to be on the plan on tier down and get almost as fast upload speeds. Where I currently am, that plan is 600/15, but previously it was 300/25 in the other city. One way around this if you really need the upload bandwidth is to simply have more accounts and modems. I've not done this with Comcast, but I did at one point run 3x modems with a Cisco rv016 back in the mid-2000s to get more upload bandwidth. I'm sure pfsense can handle multi-wan pretty easily.2. I use this account to run a 24x7 ipsec vpn link and have had no issues.3. I remember reading that the gig plan is automatically unlimited, but I've also seen an offer for something like $100/mo for any plan to be unlimited. You get two 'freebies' on going over the 1tb cap, but that won't last you long for sure.4. Easy-peasy--get your own modem and you've already got your pfsense for routing. Their default unit is a combo unit, but you definitely don't want that because of the hidden hotspots--those eat all sorts of airwaves as there's actually 3 hidden antennas/ssids. At one point I fought with shutting them off all the time, until I just got our sb6190 and an archer c5--smooth sailing after that. Arris has come out with a modem with a 2.5Gbps port, but honestly, it's going to be a waste if you need upload bandwidth. Pick up some used sb6190s for next to nothing (because everyone is scared of the supposed 'puma' chipset issue--reality is that it is a non-issue as I have 2x sb6190s obtained from two completely different sources, one being new, and they are the latency sensitive ipsec link I'm typing over right now and if there were any issues, my typing at 140wpm spikes would have definitely been an issue.)Personally, I would think of it this way--you can have multiple accounts for multiple purposes with different public IPs. One for the house traffic, one for uploads, one for hosting, etc. They all come on one bill and are broken out by account (last I remember seeing it since I had 2 accounts at one point when we moved from one city to another). Hope this helps!