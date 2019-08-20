Blade-Runner said: Hopefully its better than Deserts of Kharak, I was underwhelmed and disappointed by that game. Click to expand...

I really enjoyed deserts. I recommend going back and playing through the campaign again. On release it was missing a bunch of things that they added.They nailed the feel of the Homeworld series which was the most important thing for me. They spent a lot of time on this, and the gameplay/campaign did suffer a little. However, if/when Homeworld 3 is announced a lot of this I feel is going to pay off.