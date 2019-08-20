Blade-Runner
Very good chance it's Homeworld 3. It was rumored for a while this is what they were working on besides the spin-off game they did.
Hopefully its better than Deserts of Kharak, I was underwhelmed and disappointed by that game.
... and kickstarted/investing is on Fig.
Gearbox is only funding. All creative control is with blackbird Interactive which is filled with original Relic devs.My enthusiasm went down several notches....don't trust those asshats at Gearbox. They shouldn't be soliciting funds with a publisher in place, it reeks of Pitchford's sliminess.
Gearbox is only funding. All creative control is with blackbird Interactive which is filled with original Relic devs.
There are dual concerns, firstly Gearbox and Pitchford have proven themselves to be entirely untrustworthy so what they say about creative control means diddly squat in my eyes. The second concerns flows from the first concern, being why they need crowdfunding if there is a publisher in place which is apparently already funding development.
My main irritation with gearbox was them stalling and wasting time and not doing anything with the franchise. Now that homeworld 3 is a go, that allays most of my immediate concerns. We did not see any gameplay, but I hope the game engine gets a bigger upgrade than what we saw. Homeworld and modern graphics could be impressive.
Yeah, its going to be interesting to see how the funding and influence plays out with this.
It already has AAA level backing, so the crowdfund aspect is really weird when factoring they'll probably double dip and take an Epic bribe right before release.
It's like they realized HomeWorld has a lot of built up goodwill and name recognition from old school fans, and wondered "how do we capitalize and extract their cash NOW, before an epic exclusivity announcement blows it all to hell and pisses everyone off?"
Essentially abusing crowdfunding as a pre-pre-order scheme. When you see the crowdfund page not say "Steam key" or "EGS Key" but instead "PC key", there's your warning.