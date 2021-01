Q&A with Homeworld 3’s Karl Gryc, Part 3​

POSTED: 10/14/2020Hello Fig backers! Since our last update, you had even more questions for Homeworld 3 Art Director Karl Gryc. So we’re back with more behind-the-scenes details about cinematic space battles and fleet design that you can expect for the future of Homeworld 3!!“Very tech heavy question, I’ll answer to the best of my abilities. Homeworld has always been more than just a gallery to show off the awesome art that Rob, and Aaron have created; it's about letting players step into the experience that their imagery promises. The experience that we never fully managed to capture from those pieces is the transition from open space to upclose terrain dog fighting. This Is what we are striving to deliver using the tools, technology and experience available to us and our team. I nominate Andrew Ritchie, our tech director, to do an update in the future.” - Karl“Lots! Sometimes our appetite is bigger than our bellies and Homeworld 3 is a hungry beastStill very early but a few things that are known - We want the space battles to feel cinematic - ships maneuvering around obstacles and shooting down enemies only to have them spin out of control into the environment, sense of thick Volumetric Nebulas that would require you to leverage sensors to navigate, and environmental hazards that can change the course of your battles. Sorry if this is vague, but we’re still deep in exploring what is possible.” - Karl“We’re tinkering away each day on ships and fleet design. This is a long process that requires a lot of attention throughout the entire project to get just right. We'll work with our partners at Gearbox to facilitate a way of getting fan input focused around ship design in the future, and get some of your ideas to inspire our team” - Karl“There are strong elements of modern navy ships lifted right out of the water. There is something really menacing about a clean slab.” - Karl“Have not played Horizon Zero Dawn, but very much want to one day when I’m not busy with Homeworld. One thing that has been a core value since DoK is grounding the art and technologies in plausibility; even though the possibility of building a 2km mothership is not attainable by today's standards, I always look at what would a technological plateau be in Homeworld and what would be the practical limit of the rules governed in the universe.” - Karl“There should not be any major changes in art direction unless you count new ship designs. The environment itself will no longer be a flat texture but more physical and rich with detail. The noticeable difference will be the narrative journey and locations we visit along with the feeling of moving through celestial atmospherics.” - Karl“Touched on this earlier with the ship design process, but let's talk specifically about the visual design for fleets as a whole. For DoK we knew early on that our visual identity for both factions was going to be binary (good vs bad); for the coalition we used angular CAT machinery and the Gaalsien we had more rounded MA.K. as inspiration. With HW3 we’re going to encounter different foes as we venture into new areas of space and that poses challenges to remain consistent. The game design and narrative are constantly evolving throughout the development and as artists we try to catch up and adapt - but once story is more solidified we use narrative as the key identifier for a fleet. Let’s use Raiders as an example; These are people that live on the fringes of our known galaxy, maybe they once used to be part of our society, but, upset with the system they formed gangs and started to pick off transport ships along the gate network. So in that same thought process, they’re a biker gang that wears their own colours and styling. Their fleet would be made of repurposed parts from raids, but because they are an organization they would still be cohesive. Example below shows the thought process from our lead concept artist Dave Cheong (also one of the original artists on HW 1/2) ” - KarlWe want to thank all of our Fig backers for submitting questions to make this an interesting and insightful Q&A! The Homeworld 3 team at Blackbird Interactive is hard at work to bring you an astonishing experience that will push the boundaries of the Homeworld series. In the meantime, we’re looking forward to bringing you more updates at the end of the year. For the Homeworld!