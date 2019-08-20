Homeworld 3

Very good chance it's Homeworld 3. It was rumored for a while this is what they were working on besides the spin-off game they did.
 
Hopefully its better than Deserts of Kharak, I was underwhelmed and disappointed by that game.
 
I really enjoyed deserts. I recommend going back and playing through the campaign again. On release it was missing a bunch of things that they added.

They nailed the feel of the Homeworld series which was the most important thing for me. They spent a lot of time on this, and the gameplay/campaign did suffer a little. However, if/when Homeworld 3 is announced a lot of this I feel is going to pay off.

 
I thought Homeworld: Cataclysm was the best in the series. Shame it couldn't be remastered as the source code is lost.
 
Its official, Homeworld 3 has been announced... and kickstarted/investing is on Fig. Already made their 100k asking price too. A few former Relic guys and others leading up a new studio, published by Gearbox.

 
They got my money. Been waiting years for this. I enjoyed Deserts of Kharak, but the lack of 3D space combat meant it wasn't a true sequel.
 
It does seem weird to be a kickstart project and also already have a publisher.
 
Gearbox is only funding. All creative control is with blackbird Interactive which is filled with original Relic devs.
 
There are dual concerns, firstly Gearbox and Pitchford have proven themselves to be entirely untrustworthy so what they say about creative control means diddly squat in my eyes. The second concerns flows from the first concern, being why they need crowdfunding if there is a publisher in place which is apparently already funding development.
 
My main irritation with gearbox was them stalling and wasting time and not doing anything with the franchise. Now that homeworld 3 is a go, that allays most of my immediate concerns. We did not see any gameplay, but I hope the game engine gets a bigger upgrade than what we saw. Homeworld and modern graphics could be impressive.
 
We will see. Of course being a Gearbox game also means its probably an Epic Game Store exclusive, so there is also that irritation some people will have to deal with.
 
Yeah, its going to be interesting to see how the funding and influence plays out with this.
 
Awesome, loved HW2, Kharack was fun and a different take but not as good. HW1 was a good intro and setup.
 
It already has AAA level backing, so the crowdfund aspect is really weird when factoring they'll probably double dip and take an Epic bribe right before release.

It's like they realized HomeWorld has a lot of built up goodwill and name recognition from old school fans, and wondered "how do we capitalize and extract their cash NOW, before an epic exclusivity announcement blows it all to hell and pisses everyone off?"

Essentially abusing crowdfunding as a pre-pre-order scheme. When you see the crowdfund page not say "Steam key" or "EGS Key" but instead "PC key", there's your warning.
 
Yeah, I missed it at first but apparently their funding goal was just $1, that the investment and backing options are to allow fans to have more of a say in development and help fund the game. Given everything that is going on with Epic and Gearbox's own history, it doesn't look good. I'll stay optimistic and hopeful but no way can I back or invest in the game, not when it is 2.5 years out.
 
https://www.fig.co/campaigns/homeworld3/updates/1331

Q&A with Homeworld 3’s Karl Gryc, Part 3​

POSTED: 10/14/2020
Hello Fig backers! Since our last update, you had even more questions for Homeworld 3 Art Director Karl Gryc. So we’re back with more behind-the-scenes details about cinematic space battles and fleet design that you can expect for the future of Homeworld 3!!
In the past, you had mentioned that your ambitions for the 3D nature of Homeworld far exceeded what many thought was possible, yourselves included. With today's landscape offering new and exciting technologies (Vulkan, Ray-Tracing, HDR, Spatial Audio, 8+ core CPUs, etc, etc) what is BBI doing to once again redefine what is possible with the production of Homeworld 3? - Drew D.
“Very tech heavy question, I’ll answer to the best of my abilities. Homeworld has always been more than just a gallery to show off the awesome art that Rob, and Aaron have created; it's about letting players step into the experience that their imagery promises. The experience that we never fully managed to capture from those pieces is the transition from open space to upclose terrain dog fighting. This Is what we are striving to deliver using the tools, technology and experience available to us and our team. I nominate Andrew Ritchie, our tech director, to do an update in the future. ;) ” - Karl
9eba15-2b3c-4277-a078-5ea86d4f48e2?ixlib=rails-2.1.jpg
[Early concept thinking about terrain combat - Karl Gryc]
Previous Homeworld titles did a great job leveraging the technology available to create a gorgeous universe, but there must have been sacrifices made. Two decades later, I'm curious what grand ideas (apart from monoliths) you may have had, that are finally plausible for Homeworld 3? - SirGuelph
“Lots! Sometimes our appetite is bigger than our bellies and Homeworld 3 is a hungry beast :) Still very early but a few things that are known - We want the space battles to feel cinematic - ships maneuvering around obstacles and shooting down enemies only to have them spin out of control into the environment, sense of thick Volumetric Nebulas that would require you to leverage sensors to navigate, and environmental hazards that can change the course of your battles. Sorry if this is vague, but we’re still deep in exploring what is possible.” - Karl
Are all ship models/specifications finished by now or will we fans have an opportunity to incorporate our ideas/wishes? - Seeras
“We’re tinkering away each day on ships and fleet design. This is a long process that requires a lot of attention throughout the entire project to get just right. We'll work with our partners at Gearbox to facilitate a way of getting fan input focused around ship design in the future, and get some of your ideas to inspire our team :)” - Karl
What are your inspirations in real world for the new ships of the game? - Hellstar
“There are strong elements of modern navy ships lifted right out of the water. There is something really menacing about a clean slab.” - Karl
The design styles I enjoyed most recently comes from Horizon Zero Dawn, more specifically the "white" wild animals . Are you being influenced by these designs that in detail resemble hi-tech parts like plates and wires, while at a distance they become animal drones? Or the designs will be more traditional/mechanical like HW2 and DoK? - Henrique S
“Have not played Horizon Zero Dawn, but very much want to one day when I’m not busy with Homeworld. One thing that has been a core value since DoK is grounding the art and technologies in plausibility; even though the possibility of building a 2km mothership is not attainable by today's standards, I always look at what would a technological plateau be in Homeworld and what would be the practical limit of the rules governed in the universe.” - Karl
A lot has changed in terms of expectations and tech since Homeworld 2 - are there major changes in art direction compared to the predecessor? What is going to be a major difference? - theZJ
“There should not be any major changes in art direction unless you count new ship designs. The environment itself will no longer be a flat texture but more physical and rich with detail. The noticeable difference will be the narrative journey and locations we visit along with the feeling of moving through celestial atmospherics.” - Karl

a5cca2-2af4-482a-a29c-09b58ce9aa59?ixlib=rails-2.1.jpg
[Campaign Sketches - Paul Chadeisson]
I also really like it when races have their own distinctive design but still look like they're all part of the same setting, something that previous games have done a good job with and I feel Homeworld 1 nailed in particular. What kind of challenges do you have when trying to design ships so that they look distinctive, but also so that they feel truly like part of the same fleet? - Kyle R
“Touched on this earlier with the ship design process, but let's talk specifically about the visual design for fleets as a whole. For DoK we knew early on that our visual identity for both factions was going to be binary (good vs bad); for the coalition we used angular CAT machinery and the Gaalsien we had more rounded MA.K. as inspiration. With HW3 we’re going to encounter different foes as we venture into new areas of space and that poses challenges to remain consistent. The game design and narrative are constantly evolving throughout the development and as artists we try to catch up and adapt - but once story is more solidified we use narrative as the key identifier for a fleet. Let’s use Raiders as an example; These are people that live on the fringes of our known galaxy, maybe they once used to be part of our society, but, upset with the system they formed gangs and started to pick off transport ships along the gate network. So in that same thought process, they’re a biker gang that wears their own colours and styling. Their fleet would be made of repurposed parts from raids, but because they are an organization they would still be cohesive. Example below shows the thought process from our lead concept artist Dave Cheong (also one of the original artists on HW 1/2) ” - Karl
00f21b-8e52-4dc1-8d11-db2a62ca3f5c?ixlib=rails-2.1.jpg
[Raiders Fighter Concept - Dave Cheong]
We want to thank all of our Fig backers for submitting questions to make this an interesting and insightful Q&A! The Homeworld 3 team at Blackbird Interactive is hard at work to bring you an astonishing experience that will push the boundaries of the Homeworld series. In the meantime, we’re looking forward to bringing you more updates at the end of the year. For the Homeworld!
 
