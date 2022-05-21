Help with static route in pfSense

access-list 100 remark ALLOW ESTABLISHED TCP TRAFFIC

access-list 100 permit tcp any any established

access-list 100 remark ALLOW VLAN3 TO RESPOND TO PING

access-list 100 permit icmp 192.168.3.0 0.0.0.255 192.168.1.0 0.0.0.255 echo-reply

access-list 100 remark ALLOW CAMERAS TO TALK TO NVR

access-list 100 permit ip 192.168.3.0 0.0.0.255 192.168.3.0 0.0.0.255

access-list 100 remark DENY VLAN3 TO RFC1918

access-list 100 deny ip 192.168.3.0 0.0.0.255 any