Help with OC 3800x MSI B350 Tomahawk

Greetings!I have already messed with some OCs on my 3800x with the B350 Tomahawk, however, I am wondering if there are any other users of the same board sporting the same CPU that can help me optimize for more stable clocks. I have had it at 4.525 (IIRC) stable and ran some tests in which it worked great, but the heat and the voltage used scared me; think it was 1.453v and temp was nearing 73c on custom EKWB waterloop with 280 rad. I have had it undervolted and running stable at 1.239v and 4.425 and heat was never above 67c (again IIRC [Just moved IRL and PC is in a box atm]). I am using the 7A34v1OS(Beta version) Bios for the board, so, it looks different than the standard and I am unable to find a youtube with someone with the same setup and bios to help me tweek the settings. I have 32gb DDR4 3000 @ 3ghz (Trident Z Royal Gold dual channel kit ), PSU is an OCZ 750w Semi Modular PSU, MSI 2070 Super Ventus OC, 2x CoolerMaster 230mm fans (Front intake and side exhaust), 1 Corsair 120 mm fan (rear exhaust) EKWB custom waterloop has 2x vardar fans in a top exhaust through the 280 rad, large water pump at the bottom of case with soft tubes going to the cpu block and rad in the loop. Case is the HAF 932 Advanced with the little half window thing. I stated all the stats for a power draw perspective. Best I can figure is with all of it I can pull near 450 watts, which leaves about 200 watts extra safe. I will post pics later, when I can get to it as well as my current stats for it via Bios picks. It did get real hot during summer so I dropped the 4.4 OC to standard AC game mode 4.2Ghz until it cools down more. Thanks in advance!Edit: LOL! Okay, so, long work day. Stats are in my sig for HDDs etc.