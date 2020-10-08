Help with OC 3800x MSI B350 Tomahawk

K

KillA_KIA

n00b
Joined
Dec 27, 2018
Messages
54
Greetings!
I have already messed with some OCs on my 3800x with the B350 Tomahawk, however, I am wondering if there are any other users of the same board sporting the same CPU that can help me optimize for more stable clocks. I have had it at 4.525 (IIRC) stable and ran some tests in which it worked great, but the heat and the voltage used scared me; think it was 1.453v and temp was nearing 73c on custom EKWB waterloop with 280 rad. I have had it undervolted and running stable at 1.239v and 4.425 and heat was never above 67c (again IIRC [Just moved IRL and PC is in a box atm :( ]). I am using the 7A34v1OS(Beta version) Bios for the board, so, it looks different than the standard and I am unable to find a youtube with someone with the same setup and bios to help me tweek the settings. I have 32gb DDR4 3000 @ 3ghz (Trident Z Royal Gold dual channel kit ), PSU is an OCZ 750w Semi Modular PSU, MSI 2070 Super Ventus OC, 2x CoolerMaster 230mm fans (Front intake and side exhaust), 1 Corsair 120 mm fan (rear exhaust) EKWB custom waterloop has 2x vardar fans in a top exhaust through the 280 rad, large water pump at the bottom of case with soft tubes going to the cpu block and rad in the loop. Case is the HAF 932 Advanced with the little half window thing. I stated all the stats for a power draw perspective. Best I can figure is with all of it I can pull near 450 watts, which leaves about 200 watts extra safe. I will post pics later, when I can get to it as well as my current stats for it via Bios picks. It did get real hot during summer so I dropped the 4.4 OC to standard AC game mode 4.2Ghz until it cools down more. Thanks in advance!

Edit: LOL! Okay, so, long work day. Stats are in my sig for HDDs etc.
 
FlawleZ

FlawleZ

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 20, 2010
Messages
1,099
What are you using for stress/heat test? If that 73C is a temp reached with sustained all core load, that's really good for that much voltage. 1.45 is a lot though. I run my 3800X at 4.4Ghz all core typically but but I'll see what mine needs for 4.5Ghz but its nothing near 1.4v.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ram for r7 1800x and msi b350 tomahawk
Replies
3
Views
3K
pendragon1
pendragon1
Very odd Gigabyte Aorus Master MB OC behavior (help)
Replies
6
Views
2K
meimeiriver2
M
Request Help With OC 4790k w/MSI Z97 Gaming 5 Mobo Please.
Replies
0
Views
888
Sithtiger
S
Short mod- 280mm h115i radiator to Fractal R4 front, + TrueQuiet fan data
Replies
0
Views
2K
deadpool_
D
Gigabyte G1 980 Ti SLI - initial impressions/experiences
Replies
10
Views
3K
ChronoDetector
C
Top