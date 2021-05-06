HELP Windows 10 Pro settings closes immediately

So I started my computer this morning and had some very odd behavior (W10 pro 20H2). The start menu only occasionally works when clicking start, often nothing happens, windows update immediately closes when I open it, windows virus quick scan runs but closes upon completion, Firefox was crashing randomly when trying to search for fixes. I've run sfc from powershell and dism. Neither fixed anything. I've removed my overclock, I've restored to an earlier restore point, I've booted to safe mode. Safe mode still has the same issues with windows settings closing immediately upon trying to open. I'm thinking something just got corrupted and I'll have to fresh install but wanted to check first if you experts had any ideas. I thought maybe my nvme drive could be a problem. Tried running smart check from WD program but it failed both quick and full. This didn't surprise me too much as I was never able to do a smart check, it had always said operation failed. Just figured it was WD software. Probably unrelated. Appreciate any help.