Help upgrading

I'm thinking is finally time to upgrade my gaming pc but not sure if now is the best time. I am currently on a 4690k@4.5ghz,16gb ram, asus 970gtx. This is what I put together but not sure if this is best. I still want it to be future proof as I don't upgrade often but 5 to 7 yrs as you can see above lol also plan on reusing my corsair h100i cooler if possible?

Cpu Intel i7 10700 not sure if I should get the k version?

mobo ASUS ROG STRIX B560-A GAMING WIFI LGA 1200 Intel B560

Ram Crucial Ballistix RGB 3200 MHz DDR4 DRAM Desktop Gaming Memory Kit 16GB (8GBx2) CL16

Also will upgrade gou to 3060 or 3070 when stock.

Suggestions?