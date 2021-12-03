HELP: Upgraded to Windows 10 Pro, turned on Bitlocker, and now get Windows Install prompt on reboot

The "Upgrade" option tells me to remove installation media and restart. I am not using any intallation media though.



The "Custom" option brings up a list of all of my drives. I select the SSD that Windows is on and get "Windows cannot be installed to this disk. The selected disk has an MBR partition table. On EFI systems, Windows can only be installed to GPT disks. Windows cannot be installed to this hard disk space. BitLocker Drive Encryption is enabled on the selected partition. Suspend BitLocker in the Control Panel, and then restart the installation."



I am unable to boot into Windows to do anything in the Control Panel.