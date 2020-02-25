Help needed getting my m.2 to work in external case

Hello,

I bought this case:
https://www.amazon.co.uk/gp/product/B07PPQTR6B
And inserted my 500gb Samsung 960 Evo.
So far, so good.

However, it doesn't want to work.
I have tried:

1) Connecting to both computer case USB and directly to the motherboard.
2) Tried different cables.
3) Pushed the little button to unlock write.
4) Initializing via Disk Management.
*tried both MBR and GPT style. MBR gives me "The system cannot find the file specified" error, while GPT gives me "The request failed due to a fatal device hardware error".
5) Tried 3rd party partition managers which didn't work. Maybe some others work?
6) Tried booting with Windows 10 USB into setup and formatting/partitioning that way but no option is available.

Last time I checked, it worked well in m.2 slot but it was before I tried to use the case, maybe I broke the damn thing.
I had Windows 10 installed on it so maybe it's blocking it from being recognized in the case?
I'm not home for a couple of days, figured maybe I'll try to get some tips from the knowledgeable folks here before I get home and try it directly in M.2 slot and format that way.
 

The linked product doesn't support NVMe, only SATA (either one could be done over M.2, usually only really cheap, old drives used M.2 SATA).
 
