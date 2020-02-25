Help needed getting my m.2 to work in external case

Hello,I bought this case:And inserted my 500gb Samsung 960 Evo.So far, so good.However, it doesn't want to work.I have tried:1) Connecting to both computer case USB and directly to the motherboard.2) Tried different cables.3) Pushed the little button to unlock write.4) Initializing via Disk Management.*tried both MBR and GPT style. MBR gives me "The system cannot find the file specified" error, while GPT gives me "The request failed due to a fatal device hardware error".5) Tried 3rd party partition managers which didn't work. Maybe some others work?6) Tried booting with Windows 10 USB into setup and formatting/partitioning that way but no option is available.Last time I checked, it worked well in m.2 slot but it was before I tried to use the case, maybe I broke the damn thing.I had Windows 10 installed on it so maybe it's blocking it from being recognized in the case?I'm not home for a couple of days, figured maybe I'll try to get some tips from the knowledgeable folks here before I get home and try it directly in M.2 slot and format that way.