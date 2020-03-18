Help! GPU showing 100C at Windows boot

Recent changes, I recently (~1 week ago) installed a NZXT G12 on my EVGA RTX 2080 XC Ultra. Install went fine, booted up with idle temps in the high 20s. Full load gaming in the low 40s.



I'll boot into Windows and see that my afterburner is showing my GPU at 90C!!! at 300MHZ. Pulled up NZXT CAM and confirmed the temp and saw the AIO (Kraken x61) pump was at 2400rpm. I've only seen it when fine tuning my overclocking and both times my system was not stable. The really weird part is, if I reboot, the system comes back normal with my temperatures correct (granted this time it took 2 reboots). After reboot the GPU is completely back to normal with full load temps not exceeding 42C. I assume this is some sort of software issue? I would think if the mounting of the AIO was incorrect the GPU temps would be high at all times.



I think I have my OC dialed it fairly good for now so hopefully it won't happen again. Have you guys ever experienced/seen this type of behavior before?



Edit: fine tuning my cpu overclock