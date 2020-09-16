HELP! Fans running amok

Just switched my PC from one case to another, everything is the same except the case and fans, for some reason my fans are all running either at (or close to) full speed. This was not an issue in the previous case with the other fans.I've tried lowering the speeds and setting manual curves in Bios, 400 RPM low endI tried doing the same using SpeedFanOne thing I noticed in speedfan is certain sensors are reading at extremely high temps even when the system is idle -AUXTIN0: 120C+AUXTIN1: 120C+AUXTIN3: 120C+Everything else is appears normal and matches up with HWMonitor readings, I'm wondering if those hopefully false readings are forcing the fans into turbo mode?In HWMonitor there is one sensor TIMPIN4 showing at 100C+Case: FT02CPU: i7 4790K @4.7 GHz (It was stable @ 4.8 in the previous case)Fan layoutChassis 1 = 3 x 180mm bottom intake on a three way splitter - Silverstone AP183 400-1500 RPM. (In the previous case this connector was linked to 3 x 140 mm Nanoxia front intake fans)Chassis 2 = 1 x 120mm top exhaust - Noctua 3000 RPM Industrial. (Same as the previous set up)CPU = 2 x 140mm on the CPU cooler on a Y splitter- Stock Noctua 1500 RPM cooler fans. (Same as previous set up)CPU is currently @ +/- 30C and case fans are all running at around 66% of max speed while the CPU fans running at maximum speed, of course I realise the case and fans themselves aren't the cause of this issue, it just seems odd that the problem appeared once they were changed, with the previous set up the fans would run at low RPM's when the system was not under load.Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.