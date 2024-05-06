Helldivers 2 Community actually made Sony cave

madpawn119
n00b
- Joined
- Feb 21, 2010
- Messages
- 21
https://x.com/PlayStation/status/1787331667616829929
Tweet says playstation
"Helldivers fans -- we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward.We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans."
For context: Late last week it was announced that all Steam PC players would need to sign up for a PSN (Playstation Network) account. Apparently only 69 countries can actually sign up for a PSN account. Using a VPN would result in a ban.
Just nice to see a community actually getting a large entity to listen to their concerns.
Tweet says playstation
"Helldivers fans -- we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward.We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans."
For context: Late last week it was announced that all Steam PC players would need to sign up for a PSN (Playstation Network) account. Apparently only 69 countries can actually sign up for a PSN account. Using a VPN would result in a ban.
Just nice to see a community actually getting a large entity to listen to their concerns.