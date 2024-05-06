Helldivers 2 Community actually made Sony cave

https://x.com/PlayStation/status/1787331667616829929

Tweet says playstation
"Helldivers fans -- we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward.We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans."

For context: Late last week it was announced that all Steam PC players would need to sign up for a PSN (Playstation Network) account. Apparently only 69 countries can actually sign up for a PSN account. Using a VPN would result in a ban.

Just nice to see a community actually getting a large entity to listen to their concerns.
 
Oh good.

Ill be honest, i know its my fault but i dont read everything agree to for a video game. So i actually had no idea this was going to be a requirement. My natural reaction is skip for create account and yes to you must agree to this after you already paid for it stuff.

Seriously though, why are the terms for car loans less pages than a video game?

Helldivers 2 eula is 3400 words gtfo.
 
I found out this morning that the studio knew that PSN linking was coming, but if I heard why they didn't enforce that on release, I've forgotten. That doesn't reflect well on them.

I read yesterday that Sony was refusing refunds, but Steam was granting them. That's probably what tipped Sony--the company who's put rootkits on game install CDs--into backing down.

madpawn119 said:
Apparently only 69 countries can actually sign up for a PSN account.
I said elsewhere last night: "Good news, Sony fixed the problem for people who live in countries where PSN isn't available, by delisting the game on Steam on those countries."
 
1_rick said:
I found out this morning that the studio knew that PSN linking was coming, but if I heard why they didn't enforce that on release, I've forgotten. That doesn't reflect well on them.
It was something to do with server load is why they didn't add it.
1_rick said:
I said elsewhere last night: "Good news, Sony fixed the problem for people who live in countries where PSN isn't available, by delisting the game on Steam on those countries."
I know it doesn't look good for arrowhead, but when the contract was signed 8 years ago the PSN login was not stipulated in the contract. Arrowhead was going along with it so Playstation could do all the tickets and moderation. Arrowhead has 4 people assigned to that job and they simply can't keep up. I'm sure they will come up with a better solution and on without a PSN account.
 
