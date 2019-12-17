Has anyone tried Threadripper 3 and Windows 7 ?

X399+TR1 works great : you need to stay on a BIOS not compatible with TR2 and put PCIe 3.0 to PCIe 2.0. One has to install general chipset dirvers from AMD+find drivers for audio and other stuff from the motherboard (not a big deal- need to go on the chip manufacturer). Windows 7 is then faster than Windows 10. For some reason BIOS compatible with TR2 introduce some incompatibility with Windows 7. Now TRX40 is a new plateform and TR 3 needs to be tested. The interesting part would also be to see if the 16 core limitation exists on Windows 7 pro as on Windows 10 all versions until update 1903. All Ryzen families on AM4 except APUs work flaulessly on Windows 7 better than on Windows 10. The Zen2 chips need a little trick tweak to have the CPU USB3 working but then, it is working without any problem,