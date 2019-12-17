Has anyone tried Threadripper 3 and Windows 7 ?

Discussion in 'Motherboards' started by Jandor, Dec 17, 2019 at 10:19 AM.

    X399+TR1 works great : you need to stay on a BIOS not compatible with TR2 and put PCIe 3.0 to PCIe 2.0.
    One has to install general chipset dirvers from AMD+find drivers for audio and other stuff from the motherboard (not a big deal- need to go on the chip manufacturer).
    Windows 7 is then faster than Windows 10.
    For some reason BIOS compatible with TR2 introduce some incompatibility with Windows 7.
    Now TRX40 is a new plateform and TR 3 needs to be tested.
    The interesting part would also be to see if the 16 core limitation exists on Windows 7 pro as on Windows 10 all versions until update 1903.
    All Ryzen families on AM4 except APUs work flaulessly on Windows 7 better than on Windows 10. The Zen2 chips need a little trick tweak to have the CPU USB3 working but then, it is working without any problem,
     
    Keep in mind Windows 7 is end of life Jan 2020. Where do you see a 16 core limitation on Windows 10? I was running dual 10 cores for total of 20 cores 40 threads on Win 7 Ultimate and then Win 10 Enterprise just fine.
     
    It's not end of life at all but end of security updates and pass that there are ways to still get them.
    Interesting, that double 10 cores. Not sure how that goes. Windows 10 had a limitation on 1 CPU with more than 10/16 cores per app. It is believed that there is on old bug in Windows kernel that doesn't manage more than 16 cores per CPU until 1903 update. But there are ways, with extra software to wake up those cores with some tools and scripts. Normally Windows announced 256 cores max for Windows 7 pro/enterprise/Ultimate, and the same for Windows Pro. Now, this seems not to be true in practice. The bug has also been replicated on a VM over Linux (that works on more than 16 cores without a problem).
    Have you checked core ativity on a CPU rendering needing more than 32 threads ?
     
