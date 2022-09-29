hardware requirements for AV1 full software decoding?

So up until fairly recently, for the past 6-7 years I've been running a pretty low-spec HTPC machine to run Kodi for local content off my NAS, and occasionally some YouTube content, and it has been pretty flawless for the most part (all of my personal encodes were all h.264 up until recently).
This is my HTPC system as it stands now:
Free: Intel Core i3-2120 (Sandy Bridge)
Free: 60GB OCZ Vertex 2 SSD
$48.99: ASRock H61MV-ITX LGA 1155 Mobo
$29.99: Ballistix Sport 8GB (2 x 4GB) DDR3 1600
$42.99: PowerColor Go! Green Radeon HD 6450 1GB
$87.93: Rosewill Lepton 500w PSU
$39.99: DIYPC HTPC-Cube-BK Case
Total Price: $249.89
