hardware requirements for AV1 full software decoding?

Zepher said: Do you happen to have links to AV1 encoded youtube videos? Curious to see how my Apple TV4k plays those files as that is what I use now. Click to expand...

Sorry, i don't...the files i was playing were ones that i had downloaded, and i had not realized that the default selection was for the AV1 version...i could go back and re-download them again, but that seems like a huge waste of time (as well as storage space) if that is where the future is leading.But basically any product/service which lets you DL YT videos should allow you to see all the versions available and download the one you want. Most likely any high-subscriber-count channel that has 4K resolution available likely has an AV1 version for it, since those will be streamed the most and would benefit the most from the smaller file size.