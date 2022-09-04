My Arc 380 adventure.

I got my Asrock ARC 3380 Monday. Work anniversary Wednesday and softball taking much of the week, I waited till Saturday afternoon to put the GPU in.OK system: Asus ROG Crosshair VII Hero with WIFI, AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, LSI Raid card with 8 4TB external hard swappable hard drives.G.Skill 3200 16GB DDR 4, EVGA GTX 1070 this system has worked for the most part FLAWLESSLY for 5 years. Yes I know there no REBAR or Smart Access Memory in the CPU and motherboard but one of their engineers said it wasn't absolutely necessary but would still run with less performance.As I planned on using this for Plex server, gaming was no interest outside of maybe BlueStack android gaming which is not demanding. My expectation was for unlimited streams and faster encode/decode of codecs and future proof with AV1.I removed the GTX 1070 and put in the Asrock A380 Booted the computer and no boot.Nothing. not for 20+ minutes.Moved server to dinning room table for more space. Removed the RAID card and hard drivesI put an older AMD card in with as a primary card and booted to windows. I did not want to draw a shit ton of power just to get this running.Success. I have Windows again, at least. Went to Intel's site and it recognized the system as having the card and directed me to download the latest driver and reboot.I turn off system and, removed the AMD card, placed the Intel card as the sole GPU, pushed start and waited.Nothing. Waited 30 minutes....See above picture.Shut down, placed AMD card in as primary and Intel card as secondary. Again.Wash rinse repeat. 2 more times trying to get the Intel card to work by itself. nothing. Go to bed and play with the wife.Sunday 0830, start again. Now with a notepad for science sake and I started this "Adventure" post.Restarted with an AMD card as secondary and connected to monitor. It boots as usual and the Intel Graphics Command Center sees the card but weirdly, Intel Arc Control app says "Platform not supported" and is blurred out.