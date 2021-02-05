Happy birthday, Geforce Now

Today is the first year since GeforeNow went out of BETA
Not bad I guess, I've been using it since the service was in early beta (circa 2016 IIRC), can't remember the name back then.
I started using it more often these days as I sold my GTX1070Ti to upgrade to a RTX3070 (if that ever happens...)
https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2021/02/04/geforce-now-anniversary/
6 Million Members, 800+ Games(how many paying customers?)
