Happy birthday, Geforce Now

C

COTA

n00b
Joined
Jan 4, 2021
Messages
28
Today is the first year since GeforeNow went out of BETA

6 Million Members, 800+ Games​

(how many paying customers?)

Not bad I guess, I've been using it since the service was in early beta (circa 2016 IIRC), can't remember the name back then.

I started using it more often these days as I sold my GTX1070Ti to upgrade to a RTX3070 (if that ever happens...)

https://blogs.nvidia.com/blog/2021/02/04/geforce-now-anniversary/

1612553007415.png
 
