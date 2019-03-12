Megalith
24-bit/48kHz
Staff member
- Joined
- Aug 20, 2006
- Messages
- 13,004
New listings and exchanges with 343 Industries members suggest the rumor is true -- Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to PC.
https://www.reddit.com/r/halo/comments/axmfdd https://www.pcgamer.com/halo-the-master-chief-collection-gets-a-weird-surface-hub-listing/
Rumors:
Windows 10 Store exclusive
Halo: Reach (and Firefight co-op) added
Launching today
https://www.reddit.com/r/halo/comments/axmfdd https://www.pcgamer.com/halo-the-master-chief-collection-gets-a-weird-surface-hub-listing/
Rumors:
Windows 10 Store exclusive
Halo: Reach (and Firefight co-op) added
Launching today