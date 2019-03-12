Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
sharknice

sharknice

[H]ard|Gawd
I bought an Xbox one just for this game and couldn't have been more disappointed.

Hopefully they bring it to PC and don't fuck it up, or at least deliver a good enough product that the community can fix through mods.

I still go to annual Halo CE LANs.
 
J

jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
Nice. On steam. I have yet to buy anything from the Microsoft store and likely will not.
 
Megalith

Megalith

24-bit/48kHz
Staff member
For the first time ever, The Master Chief’s story comes to PC. Featuring Halo: Reach along with Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, the Halo 3: ODST Campaign and Halo 4, this is the definitive Halo experience.

Honoring the iconic hero and his epic journey, The Master Chief’s story is brought together with a total of 67 campaign missions plus more than 120 multiplayer maps (including the original Halo Combat Evolved maps) and Spartan Ops maps. Now built for PC with mouse and keyboard support and up to 4K UHD and HDR, this is the collection Halo fans have been waiting for!
 
S

sirmonkey1985

[H]ard|DCer of the Month - July 2010
other than download speeds sucking sometimes it's not really that bad. plus you don't have to leave it open like steam/uplay/epic/etc.
 
sharknice

sharknice

[H]ard|Gawd
For the first time ever, The Master Chief’s story comes to PC. Featuring Halo: Reach along with Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, the Halo 3: ODST Campaign and Halo 4, this is the definitive Halo experience.

Honoring the iconic hero and his epic journey, The Master Chief’s story is brought together with a total of 67 campaign missions plus more than 120 multiplayer maps (including the original Halo Combat Evolved maps) and Spartan Ops maps. Now built for PC with mouse and keyboard support and up to 4K UHD and HDR, this is the collection Halo fans have been waiting for!
The wording on that is bringing back bad memories of when they did the single player Halo CE Anniversary remaster and just added Halo CE maps to Halo 4 instead of actual Halo CE multiplayer.

Can anyone confirm it's the multiplayer for the individual games like the xbox one version?
 
M

Majinhoju

[H]ard|Gawd
Is this PC only or are there any details on it being a Play Anywhere title (maybe the windows store version)? I have a group of friends I play Halo with occasionally and I'd be the only one of them interested in playing it on PC.
 
KazeoHin

KazeoHin

Supreme [H]ardness
The wording on that is bringing back bad memories of when they did the single player Halo CE Anniversary remaster and just added Halo CE maps to Halo 4 instead of actual Halo CE multiplayer.

Can anyone confirm it's the multiplayer for the individual games like the xbox one version?

Can anyone confirm it's the multiplayer for the individual games like the xbox one version?
One of the screenshots there is good-ol fashioned CTF on Blood Gulch. I would bet its just like the MCC on Xbox, which is really a repackaged Halo PC multiplayer.
 
Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Is this PC only or are there any details on it being a Play Anywhere title (maybe the windows store version)? I have a group of friends I play Halo with occasionally and I'd be the only one of them interested in playing it on PC.
Likely XBOX one as well
 
M

Majinhoju

[H]ard|Gawd
Likely XBOX one as well
I see they plan on adding Reach to the Xbox version but can't find any details about crossplay. I'm hoping though.
I already play Gears of War 4 on PC with my Xbox buddies. It would be great to do the same with this game.
 
Dan

Dan

Supreme [H]ardness
what the fuck hardforum, do we have any more information on this? when will it come out? cross play with xbone? Im seriously shoveling money into my monitor.
 
Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
The wording on that is bringing back bad memories of when they did the single player Halo CE Anniversary remaster and just added Halo CE maps to Halo 4 instead of actual Halo CE multiplayer.

Can anyone confirm it's the multiplayer for the individual games like the xbox one version?
Since they said they'll be releasing the games individually I would imagine it will be setup just like the Xbone version.
Is this PC only or are there any details on it being a Play Anywhere title (maybe the windows store version)? I have a group of friends I play Halo with occasionally and I'd be the only one of them interested in playing it on PC.
Play Anywhere, yes. They haven't said anything about crossplay, though.
what the fuck hardforum, do we have any more information on this? when will it come out? cross play with xbone? Im seriously shoveling money into my monitor.
We don't have anymore information at this time.
 
Viper87227

Viper87227

Fully [H]
18 posts in and nobody has found a way to shit on Microsoft yet... gotta double check that I'm still on [H]....

IMO this is pretty telling that MS intends to make good on their promise to give PC the attention it deserves again... especially with a Steam release. It will be interesting to see if they start releasing all their games on Steam or if this is just to try and drum up interest in Halo on PC to only offer Infinity on their store. We'll see... but I'm calling this is a pretty big win for now.
 
MavericK

MavericK

Zero Cool
Huh. Guess I'll have to finally play Halo.

Presumably we will get 5 and Infinite eventually?
 
DrezKill

DrezKill

Limp Gawd
Extremely surprised it isn't locked to Windows Store. Awesome. Would be even better if they also had it on GOG.
 
S

Stoly

Supreme [H]ardness
My kid is going to make me get this. :D:D

I haven't played Halo PC since it fist game out. Gotta pay it a visit.
 
CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

[H]ard|Gawd
Finally! I haven't played Halo since CE, never got Halo 2 cuz I heard the only differences were the ability to dual wield and to play the Covenant. Now I get my chance.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
so this is not going to be a remaster?...just a port with expanded PC options
 
C

Colonel Sanders

2[H]4U
so this is not going to be a remaster?...just a port with expanded PC options
Halo 1 was remastered a few years back and Halo 2 was remastered for MCC on Xbox One. 4 was updated with 60fps. Halo 3 and ODST were pretty much straight ports except 1080p or 4k. Reach was not in MCC but it should just be a straight port.

We can assume all this will hold true for the PC version except for unlocked framerates and multi resolution support. edit- and mouse/keyboard support obv.
 
D

Derangel

Fully [H]
so this is not going to be a remaster?...just a port with expanded PC options
They will get the same base enhancements they got for the XB1 release. So basically the same textures just with some upscaling applied. Halo 3 looked decent on the XB1, I haven't played the ODST release yet. Any XBX enhancements they have will likely translate over to the PC as well. So 4K res support (maybe HDR as well, but I'm not going to count on it). I'm hoping they let them all run at an uncapped frame rate or, at the very least, set the cap to 144hz.
 
DrezKill

DrezKill

Limp Gawd
Really surprised it's not exclusive to Windows Store. I see that even on Steam it will still use your Xbox Live account. Glad to finally be able to play ODST and Reach on PC. ODST I particularly enjoy. Still play Gearbox port of Halo 1 on PC to this day. Played all other Halo games a bunch of time on consoles (both solo and in 2P-4P co-op, also spent some time with Firefight modes), where I can't properly experience the game cuz no mouse and keyboard. Also nice to have the Halo CE Anniversary and Halo 2 Anniversary remasters on PC. I still love the originals, but the new graphics and environment art in the remasters are quite interesting.

Finally! I haven't played Halo since CE, never got Halo 2 cuz I heard the only differences were the ability to dual wield and to play the Covenant. Now I get my chance.
cartographer.online - Project Cartographer
and
https://www.halo2.online/threads/project-cartographer-feature-add-ons-to-halo-2.2149/
Basically the PC version we should have gotten to begin with.
 
CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

[H]ard|Gawd
Since this will be on Steam, will it be W10 only I wonder? I played the Steam version of Quantum Break just fine without W10.
 
Armenius

Armenius

I Drive Myself to the [H]ospital
Since this will be on Steam, will it be W10 only I wonder? I played the Steam version of Quantum Break just fine without W10.
It's most likely built on UWP, which would mean Windows 10 only. Quantum Break was backported to Win32 when it came to Steam, which is why you could play it on Windows 7 just fine. Right now system requirements just say "Microsoft Windows" with no mention of version.
 
CAD4466HK

CAD4466HK

[H]ard|Gawd
It's most likely built on UWP, which would mean Windows 10 only. Quantum Break was backported to Win32 when it came to Steam, which is why you could play it on Windows 7 just fine. Right now system requirements just say "Microsoft Windows" with no mention of version.
Damn. Guess I could dual boot....
 
BiH115

BiH115

Gif Guy
Lot of good build-up with this being announced. Exciting for sure.

 
