Halo: The Master Chief Collection

18 posts in and nobody has found a way to shit on Microsoft yet... gotta double check that I'm still on [H]....



IMO this is pretty telling that MS intends to make good on their promise to give PC the attention it deserves again... especially with a Steam release. It will be interesting to see if they start releasing all their games on Steam or if this is just to try and drum up interest in Halo on PC to only offer Infinity on their store. We'll see... but I'm calling this is a pretty big win for now.