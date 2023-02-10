Hackers breach Reddit to steal source code and internal data

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
8,396
Stolen stuff
“After one employee fell victim to the phishing attack, the threat actor was able to breach internal Reddit systems to steal data and source code.
"After successfully obtaining a single employee's credentials, the attacker gained access to some internal docs, code, as well as some internal dashboards and business systems," explains Reddit in their security incident notice.”
Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/ne...eddit-to-steal-source-code-and-internal-data/
