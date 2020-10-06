Guys...I think my Games M.2 SSD just died!

Gentlemen, something in my PC just went beeeeeeewwwwwwwwwww. I installed 2 WD Black SN750 M.2 SSD's in my new build last month. 1 500GB and 1 1TB. The 500GB was the OS drive (still works and Western Digital's monitor reads it as in Nominal condition with 100% life remaining). The 1 TB drive was my Games drive and it...farted and just died 15-20 minutes ago! Out of nowhere (like a Randy Orton RKO in WWE)! Western Digital's monitoring software no longer detects it. Neither does the system. Already ordered a replacement 1TB drive (arriving Wednesday) so I'll be okay but I didn't expect this to happen to the 1TB after 1 month. Me sad. Out!