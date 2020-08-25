GTX1070 8gb or better

I am trying to find something similar to a GTX1070 8gb card, but everything is over $300 for used cards. I am looking to use this for a PC for a virtual golf build which is graphics card dependent. If anyone is familiar with Trackman 4 for golf simulators here is the link to the website for recommended specs. I just don't know what to buy and they said recommended is the GTX1070 8gb card.Any thoughts on what I could get that might be a bit cheaper and still run the software smoothly. Their tech support only could reference that page, not really tell me if a 1660 card would work well at all either. I am no up on the video card market, so no clue what is what and where to look.Thanks everyone.Link to specsThanks