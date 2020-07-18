Graphics Card Necromancy: EVGA 980 Ti SC (Reference Board)

RazorWind said: So, about that shorted rail... Who can tell us what the significance of that resistance value is? Click to expand...

Aww, come on guys! Surely one of you knows!If you guessed that that resistance value is what we expect to see through the core, then you guessed right. What this means is that, for whatever reason, it appears that our 12V input is statically connected directly to the VRM's output, and thus to our GPU core. Now, that's obviously undesirable, but it's not necessarily the end of the world. As we learned with Solan's 980 Ti, chances are pretty good that the GPU survived this.See here, a resistance measurement taken at the core. Same ~2 ohms.This tells us something important. The only thing that actually connects our 12V input an the GPU's power rail is the high side MOSFETs in our VCore VRM. Below is a diagram of one of this board's power stages. It appears that what's happened is that, a wire has formed where the purple line is, in place of Q1, the high power MOSFET. You can see that, if the purple line were there in place of the transistor, you'd have a direct path from the 12V input (red) to the GPU and then through the GPU to ground.So, knowing that, there isn't much to be learned with the heatsink on. Let's get that off and see what's up.As an aside, note that this card is sort of a funky design in that each bank of four phases shares a bank of three inductors. In contrast, most card designs have an inductor for each phase, and only the output (far) side of the inductors is connected together.Unfortunately, as Kumbassa says, there isn't any visible damage that I can see. We'll have to do some actual testing to see what's wrong with it. First, let's try to narrow down the part of the board the problem lies in. A crude way of doing this is to figure out which of our power stages (a combined dual mosfet + driver IC) are connected to our affected power input.Some probing around the board reveals that it's these bottom four power stages. The 0 ohm reading on the meter indicates that we have continuity between that 12V input pin at the connector, and that empty pad near the bottom bank of power phases.At this point, we need to figure out which one of our power phases is our culprit. There are a few ways of doing this, but the most readily available to us are to:1. Pass some current through the shorted circuit, and look for anything that gets warm, indicating that that's where the current is flowing.2. Start removing the components from the circuit until the short goes away.Option 1 is theoretically the least invasive, so we're going to try that first.Power supply wires on...We use isopropanol as a bellweather to detect the heat. It's cheap, readily available, and it evaporates very quickly, meaning that if you heat it up enough, you can actually see it evaporating. And yes, this is a modest fire hazard. Try it at your own risk.Here's the board with the power supply off.And here it is after a minute with the power supply on. If this had worked, you'd see one that's dry. Unfortunately, it didn't work. They all look the same.So, that having failed, we're going to have to resort to just removing the suspect power stages until we clear the short. We'll start with the one by the edge.Flux on...Heating the board...And it's off...Next, we check our resistance on the affected 12V input. Is it still shorted?Holy crap, it's not! We've cleared the short! In all seriousness, I figured it would be one of the ones in the middle of the board, and I'd have to remove all of them.We can confirm that this power stage is in short by checking it directly. See? Zero ohms.