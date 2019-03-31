Graphics Card Necromancy: Resurrecting a Dead GTX 690

Thanks; I'm glad you enjoyed it - I know I did, and I feel like I learned a lot, even if I couldn't save any of these. I do wish I had started working on something less complex, though, like a maybe 680. I feel like I should have been able to save Card C.



I went back to eBay and found some more cards to work on yesterday night that were more reasonably priced. I bought two identical dead ones, and I already have a working third one to look at, so I should have both a working one, a repairable candidate, and a card for parts. I may make a new thread once those arrive, since they're not 690s.



I do have a question for you, since you do this for a living. Card A has a dead short to ground on its #2 Vmem rail, but there is otherwise nothing obviously wrong with it. If you had this card in your hands, how would you go about diagnosing the short?



Here's what I've tried so far:

1. Visual inspection - I can't see anything obviously wrong with it.

2. Testing resistance to ground at various points - with a regular multimeter, I just get 0.000 everywhere.

3. Supplying a current to the rail at the operating voltage, and feeling for parts that get warm - none get obviously warm; it draws about 8 amps at 1.5V

4. Doing as #3, but covering the board in isopropyl alcohol and looking for bubbles or vapor - I don't see anything.

5. Removing the largest components that commonly fail, like the power stage mosfet thing

6. Supplying current to the board and looking for voltage drop between various points in the millivolts range. I get 0.000 mV everywhere.



Given that, what would you try next to find the short?

Click to expand...