Graphics card gets stuck on login screen

I had a few cards on my hands by now with the same problem - crash on loading windows or login screen. Since I wasn't able to fix any of them I'm curious what can potentially cause this issue. I know about Vram damage, BGA damage, faulty BIOS installation or defective BIOS chip and of course die damage. But even though I they are mostly very hard or impossible to fix those card sell for quiet much on Ebay which makes me wonder whether I'm missing something.
 
