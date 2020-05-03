Graphics Card Finally Died... Help?

Hi guys,



So funnily enough, a few months back I was asking what I could do to upgrade my machine, and a lot of people said GPU would be a good place to start. Well, today my GPU firmly hit the grave so now I have no choice but to get a replacement.



Specs as they sit:

Intel i7-4770k 3.5ghz Quad (Water cooled)

ASUS Z87-K Motherboard

16GB DDR3 Corsair Vengance RAM

128GB SSD

2TB HDD

Corsair CX 750 PSU



I was running a Nvidia 770 GTX beforehand, and while the thought of a 1070/1080 second-hand seems appealing, I prefer to get my card new if I can. I don't have a huge budget, so I was looking at the GTX 2060, but my question is, can I put (pretty much) any card into my computer and have it run? I'm aware I may run into RAM / CPU bottlenecks opposed to GPU ones, but if I can take the card out of this rig and put it into a future upgrade that would be ideal. As a side-note, I will have the space and the PSU connectors for a new card I'm fairly sure.



Any card recommendations with the above in mind would be really great. Thanks in advance for any help guys!