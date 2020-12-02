GPU stock numbers

I am wondering if anyone knows is there public data available to show things like NV or AMD sold x number of cards? for example NV sold 5,432 3080 GPUs. Or even better broken down to the retailer as an example Newegg sold 3 Asus 3060ti, 4 AMD 6800xt, 1 EVGA 3090 and so on? They may not have ever published numbers like this in the past, or possibly maybe it is not possible or even allowed to report such things? . It may be things like this are lumped together in quarterly earnings reports and not broken down into granular detail for the public to see. Again just wondering.
 
Given the crunch, I'm guessing numbers will be even harder to come by (at least for free). The best we can get are analysts who give small spicy tidbits that all come down to "buy my $5k-$10k report to see more details about my 'research'".

Steam survey updates slowly (and people without any knowledge of stats will complain that it is using samples and not a 100% count).
 
ShopBLT has a bunch on order and are expecting them ~14 Dec 2020. You can pre-order 6800XTs now through them.
 
makes sense. I guess if the PR about "paper launches" were to ever actually affect these companies they might be a little more forward with such data. I can see good and bad about releasing such numbers publicly and am i am sure the companies weigh it on which would help profits if have any effect at all.
 
