GPU stock numbers

I am wondering if anyone knows is there public data available to show things like NV or AMD sold x number of cards? for example NV sold 5,432 3080 GPUs. Or even better broken down to the retailer as an example Newegg sold 3 Asus 3060ti, 4 AMD 6800xt, 1 EVGA 3090 and so on? They may not have ever published numbers like this in the past, or possibly maybe it is not possible or even allowed to report such things? . It may be things like this are lumped together in quarterly earnings reports and not broken down into granular detail for the public to see. Again just wondering.