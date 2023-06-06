GPU Stable @ Full Load, Freezes often @ Idle

I recently bought a RX590GME for one of my systems. Under full load it is rock solid under everything I throw at it.
My issue is I get freezes at the desktop, while browsing. and when first trying to load games (basically when the card would be at or transitioning to/from a low power state. If I leave anything running that keeps the GPU under constant load, I don't get any freezing.
My PSU tests as good, and my voltages under load are stable, but I'm starting tm suspect the PSU anyway. Am I on the right track? Or should I be looking elsewhere for the cause?
