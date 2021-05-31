GPU prices — is the worst behind us ?

A look at the current graphics card market reveals a development that can now be called clearly positive compared to two weeks ago. — as per an analysis by 3dCenter.org of GPU prices
The question that arises from this is, of course, how sustainable this development is - or whether this would not simply level out the additional price exaggerations from mid-May and then nothing further (downwards). The delivery quantities cautiously speak a different language, apparently now substantially more goods are arriving. This was indicated by a tweet from VideoCardz during the week . Of course, everything now depends on whether these delivery quantities of the completed week can subsequently become permanent. Only then can the mountain of demand that has been pent up for several months be removed - which will then break out as soon as street prices drop to a reasonably tolerable levelshould .
3DCenter.org (@3DCenter_org) Tweeted:
https://twitter.com/3DCenter_org/status/1399312198489411590?s=20GPU retail prices as of May 30, 2021
Availability has increased quite well.
Most prices went down noticeable, but overall price level remains very high.
With some luck, the point of highest price exaggeration is behind us.
