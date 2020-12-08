GPU Overclock on boot?

Zarathustra[H]
Hey all,
I figured I'd help my stepson get a little bit more out of his 2060 Super by overclocking it, but he has still not proven to be responsible enough to have his own admin credentials, so this means a local user account only.
Anyone know if it is possible to apply overclock settings on boot in a limited user account, without having to enter UAC credentials?
