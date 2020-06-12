GPU for VR (Index)

I'm not as techy as many here on the forum so I figured I might as well see if there are any better options for me.

I'm currently GPU-less after selling my 1080Ti a couple of months ago.



When it comes to games I pretty much only game in VR.

My thoughts are that I should get a powerful GPU as possible and crank up the resolution scale as far as the GPU can manage without giving me motion sickness.



But, is there any point in getting say 3080Ti if my Index hits a hard diminishing effect at some point where its own resolution can't really make any difference regardless of how much I scale in Steam VR app?

Or it actually worth it to get 3080Ti and just crank up the resolution?