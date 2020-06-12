GPU for VR (Index)

N

Nebell

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jul 20, 2015
Messages
1,722
I'm not as techy as many here on the forum so I figured I might as well see if there are any better options for me.
I'm currently GPU-less after selling my 1080Ti a couple of months ago.

When it comes to games I pretty much only game in VR.
My thoughts are that I should get a powerful GPU as possible and crank up the resolution scale as far as the GPU can manage without giving me motion sickness.

But, is there any point in getting say 3080Ti if my Index hits a hard diminishing effect at some point where its own resolution can't really make any difference regardless of how much I scale in Steam VR app?
Or it actually worth it to get 3080Ti and just crank up the resolution?
 
R

RazorWind

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 11, 2001
Messages
3,564
You need the absolute fastest graphics card you can possibly get your hands on for VR. There are plenty of games where a 2080 Ti is really only just kind of "enough."

So, short answer is yeah, you'll probably want, and realize tangible benefits from, the new nvidia cards, whenever they actually become a thing.
 
H

Hagrid

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 23, 2006
Messages
8,871
If you want the highest refresh rate, I would wait and see how the 3080ti is going to stack against the 2080ti.
It might not be a big jump since there is no reason for them to.
 
