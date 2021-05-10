GPU crashing and corrutping Win10 install

Hello!



So about a week ago I was playing Apex Legends and I got an engine failure crash (memory is grey at this point) I clicked out the error and then my GPU starting throwing artifacts on both of my monitors followed by crashing shortly after.



Upon rebooting the PC went into windows repair mode and I was unable to get back into Windows off of the SSD I was booting from. I had to remove the boot drive and remove my GPU to be able to boot to a state where I could install Windows

on another drive. So I get that all done using my old GTX 1060 and get back into windows and get all my drivers back and I think "sweet. Lets get my baby back into the crib" ..



Proceed to power down and remove the 1060 and install the 2080ti only to be thrown back into the windows repair screen.. Weird.. Shut down and plug the 1060 back in.. Still windows repair...



Do everything all over again. Then I stupidly try to the 2080ti 1 more time.. Same results.. Redo it all again and haven't put the 2080ti back into my main machine..



I have an old PC laying around that I only really use for situations like this.. I plug the 2080ti in to that system and go to boot and BAM.. Windows Repair..



If anyone can shed any light on this and any potential fixes, please please help me..



I'm super impressed with my old 1060s ability to push 1440p at playable frames. So there's that..



Also, I'm very new to forums and am not sure of etiquette or formatting type stuff.



Any help or suggestions is super appreciated!



TYIA<3





(not sure where to insert this info but my GPU(2080ti) temps averaged 68-77c while gaming and my drivers were all up to date)



The GPU is an Asus Dual 2080 ti with no overclock or anything like that.. Just running it stock.



Thanks again!!