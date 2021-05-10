GPU crashing and corrutping Win10 install

A

Adeyotol

n00b
Joined
May 10, 2021
Messages
2
Hello!

So about a week ago I was playing Apex Legends and I got an engine failure crash (memory is grey at this point) I clicked out the error and then my GPU starting throwing artifacts on both of my monitors followed by crashing shortly after.

Upon rebooting the PC went into windows repair mode and I was unable to get back into Windows off of the SSD I was booting from. I had to remove the boot drive and remove my GPU to be able to boot to a state where I could install Windows
on another drive. So I get that all done using my old GTX 1060 and get back into windows and get all my drivers back and I think "sweet. Lets get my baby back into the crib" ..

Proceed to power down and remove the 1060 and install the 2080ti only to be thrown back into the windows repair screen.. Weird.. Shut down and plug the 1060 back in.. Still windows repair...

Do everything all over again. Then I stupidly try to the 2080ti 1 more time.. Same results.. Redo it all again and haven't put the 2080ti back into my main machine..

I have an old PC laying around that I only really use for situations like this.. I plug the 2080ti in to that system and go to boot and BAM.. Windows Repair..

If anyone can shed any light on this and any potential fixes, please please help me..

I'm super impressed with my old 1060s ability to push 1440p at playable frames. So there's that..

Also, I'm very new to forums and am not sure of etiquette or formatting type stuff.

Any help or suggestions is super appreciated!

TYIA<3


(not sure where to insert this info but my GPU(2080ti) temps averaged 68-77c while gaming and my drivers were all up to date)

The GPU is an Asus Dual 2080 ti with no overclock or anything like that.. Just running it stock.

Thanks again!!
 
A

Adeyotol

n00b
Joined
May 10, 2021
Messages
2
Furious_Styles said:
You have likely already located the problem. You need to RMA the 2080 ti.
Click to expand...
Okay. Is it possible you have any insight as to what would have caused the card to fail in this fashion? I have never heard of a GPU crashing and putting the OS into a non salvageable state. That is what has me concerned.
 
F

Furious_Styles

2[H]4U
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
2,248
Adeyotol said:
Okay. Is it possible you have any insight as to what would have caused the card to fail in this fashion? I have never heard of a GPU crashing and putting the OS into a non salvageable state. That is what has me concerned.
Click to expand...
Probably one of the electrical components on the card failed. Lots of times when that happens windows can't recognize the card properly and it will either show up in device manager with an error or in your case cause a driver corruption that won't even let you boot all the way into windows. Typically you can just plug in your spare GPU and windows will manage to load a standard video driver but there definitely can be cases where it simply won't work like yours.
 
N

noko

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 14, 2010
Messages
6,162
Can you boot with both cards installed with the 1060 as the primary with the monitor hooked up? Then if so, troubleshoot the 2080Ti for a RMA, flash the 2080Ti bios etc.
 
R

RazorWind

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 11, 2001
Messages
3,931
Adeyotol said:
Okay. Is it possible you have any insight as to what would have caused the card to fail in this fashion? I have never heard of a GPU crashing and putting the OS into a non salvageable state. That is what has me concerned.
Click to expand...
There's a possibility that this is somehow the result of BIOS corruption, so you should absolutely try what Noko suggested. See if you can get one of the systems to boot with the card installed, but not actually being used to drive a display. Then, try flashing the latest BIOS image for this particular card on it.

I have my doubts that will work, but it's worth a shot. Most likely, your problem is the result of a failure of one of the large BGA components that are soldered onto the board, either the GPU itself or one or more of the memory ICs. These components have hundreds or thousands of solder connections between the package and the board, and then hundreds more between the actual silicon and the package. A failure of even one of these connections, if it's the right one, can cause this sort of behavior. There's also a chance that the failure is inside one of the logic ICs, but you usually just get nothing on the screen when that happens.
 
HAL_404

HAL_404

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 16, 2018
Messages
1,077
Adeyotol said:
Proceed to power down and remove the 1060 and install the 2080ti only to be thrown back into the windows repair screen.. Weird.. Shut down and plug the 1060 back in.. Still windows repair...

Do everything all over again. Then I stupidly try to the 2080ti 1 more time.. Same results.. Redo it all again and haven't put the 2080ti back into my main machine..
Click to expand...
just picked up a GTX 970 Strix. Well, I popped it in to my current build and all ran well for about an hour then the PC suddenly shut down. I had to remove the power cord then reconnect it to restart the PC. Booted through BIOS no problem but as soon as Windows 10 started loading the PC would shut down again. At first I thought the card might be bad so I popped in my trusty GT 740 but the same thing would happen. Then thought maybe the CPU water cooler pump had stopped running and the CPU was doing a thermal shutdown but the pimp was working ok. Some file somehow got corrupted I think. When it was booting into Windows and just before the PC would shut down I got a blue screen and it wanted to repair Windows. Saw a few other blue screen messages as well. Eventually I decided to do a fresh full install of Windows 10 and that was that.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top