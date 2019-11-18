Google Stadia

Armenius
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 21,371
All the various discussion around, I'd figure we'd start a dedicated thread since we are nearing release.
Of note today, Digital Foundry has released a review of the Founders Edition and put the service through its paces. One very revealing point is that the premium "4K" streaming service may render games at a lower resolution to maintain performance and is simply upscaling the image to 4K on your output device. The article includes comparison shots between the Xbox One X and Stadia versions of the games tested.
https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-2019-stadia-tech-review
DF also took a look at and measured latency while comparing it to the Xbox One X. Note that they eliminated the input lag of their display from these numbers.
DF promises a more in-depth look after the service officially goes live for the masses tomorrow, November 19.
